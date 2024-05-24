Democrats open investigation into Trump's money-for-politics deal with oil chiefs





Unlock the US Election Countdown newsletter for free

The stories that count on money and politics in the race for the White House

US Senate Democrats have launched an investigation into allegations that Donald Trump sought a deal with major oil and gas companies that would require him to repeal environmental regulations if he was re-elected president in exchange for $1 billion dollars in industrial contributions to his campaign.

The investigation sheds light on the industry's relationship with the former president a day after he toured Texas on a fundraising campaign targeting wealthy fossil fuel executives.

It's part of a campaign by Democrats to highlight Trump's ties to the industry ahead of the November election.

In letters sent Thursday to the heads of companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, the senators called on executives to turn over documents from an April meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, detailing all the promises he made to them and the contributions they made. in his campaign.

Such an obvious transaction of politics for money reeks of cronyism and corruption, wrote Sheldon Whitehouse and Ron Wyden, chairmen of the Senate Budget and Finance Committees, respectively.

This solicitation, coupled with troubling reports that fossil fuel interests and other businesses have drafted provisions for use in executive orders favorable to their companies during a possible second Trump administration, demand immediate additional investigation, they said. -they added.

The letter comes after Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote to the companies as part of a similar investigation earlier this month. Raskin and Whitehouse this week called on the Justice Department to investigate industry efforts to mislead the public about climate change.

The American Petroleum Institute, whose chief executive was among the recipients of the letters, called Thursday's decision yet another election-year twist.

The API meets with candidates and policymakers to discuss the need for sound energy policies, and this meeting was no different, said a spokesperson for the Washington-based industry lobbying group.

The senators also wrote to oil and gas producers Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Continental Resources, EQT, ExxonMobil and Occidental, as well as LNG developers Cheniere and Venture Global. Chesapeake, Exxon and Cheniere declined to comment; the others did not respond to requests for comment.

With less than six months until the election, energy has become a crucial battleground between President Joe Biden and Trump. Despite record production and profits in recent years, Biden's environmental crackdown has irked industry players, many of whom financed his opponents' campaign, despite concerns about his volatility and his support for tariffs that risk to undermine demand for oil.

Have your say

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Tell us how the 2024 US elections will affect you

I think there are a lot of reluctant Trump voters, even more than in the last election, a Houston-based financier said.

If re-elected, Trump has pledged to free the industry and allow it to drill, baby, drill. His fundraising campaign targeted the industry's wealthiest executives, who were sympathetic to his message of deregulation.

At a fundraising luncheon in Houston hosted Wednesday by Continental President Harold Hamm and Occidental boss Vicki Hollub, donors paid up to $100,000 per couple to attend a panel discussion with the former president and $25,000 per couple for photo shoots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3afb0f07-aade-40a9-8582-5d4ea811135b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos