Crotona Park time and more details – NBC New York





Former President Donald Trump plans to bring his campaign act to the Bronx stage later Thursday, with an evening rally planned in Crotona Park in the southern part of the borough.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Security measures were in place Thursday morning.

The Bronx rally will be Trump's first event open to the general public, as he insists he plays a role in winning a majority Democratic state that hasn't supported a Republican for president since Ronald Reagan in 1984. As well as creating a spectacle of demonstrators and demonstrators. , the rally also allows Trump to highlight what he sees as advantages on economic and immigration issues that could shrink key Democratic voting blocs.

The strategy is to demonstrate to voters in the Bronx and New York that this is not a typical presidential election, that Donald Trump is here to represent everyone and get our country back on track, the representative said Florida Republican Byron Donalds, potential Trump candidate. a friend who grew up in Brooklyn and who will join him at the rally.

The Bronx Democratic Party plans to protest Trump's appearance by holding its own event in the park.

Trump is not welcome in the Bronx, they wrote in a social media ad.

Vanessa Gibson, Bronx Borough President, said in a statement: “We are a borough of opportunity, diversity and the spirit of perseverance. We are united by our values ​​and goals, and will not be distracted or divided by blatant political stunts. Anti-choice and anti-working class messages don’t resonate with Bronxites. »

Trump's campaign believes he can reduce President Joe Biden's support among Black and Hispanic voters, particularly younger men who may not follow politics closely but are frustrated by their economic situation and attracted by Trump's tough guy persona.

He also argued that the indictments he faces in New York and elsewhere make him comparable to Black voters frustrated with the criminal justice system, a statement that has been harshly criticized by Biden's allies.

The rally comes during a break in Trump's criminal money trial. The court will resume after Memorial Day weekend with closing arguments. The jury will then decide whether Trump will become the first former president in the nation's history to be criminally convicted and whether he will be the first major party presidential candidate to run as a convicted felon.

Several longtime figures in New York politics, both Republicans and Democrats, have argued that there are good reasons for Trump to visit the Bronx and other predominantly Black and Latino communities.

Ed Cox, chairman of the Republican Party of New York, noted that the GOP, in a surprise victory, won a seat on the borough's City Council last year for the first time in 40 years. He pointed to the current political climate, with some voters pessimistic about the economy and viewing Biden as weakened.

As party chair here in New York, I'm not going to leave New York behind. We’re going to go,” he said.

Trump has often highlighted the success of former Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who ran for governor in 2022 against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. Zeldin ultimately lost the race by an unusually close margin.

During his campaign, Zeldin appeared in the Bronx alongside the Rev. Rubn Daz Sr., a former state senator and city council member who had urged Trump to hold a rally in the borough and held an event there pro-Trump Saturday.

While other presidential candidates visited and met with local leaders, Daz praised Trump for being the first and only president or presidential candidate to show respect to minority communities in the Bronx by organizing a meeting.

Daz, who remains a Democrat despite Trump's support, said he believes others in the borough will also take the plunge, highlighting concerns about the influx of migrants that have made headlines in New York on budget and security issues.

People are fed up,” he said. “Democrats say they're here to help us… but our people are worse off under Democratic control.

The Bronx was once the most Democratic neighborhood in the city. Barack Obama won 91.2 percent of the vote in the district in 2012, the highest score in the state. Biden won 83.5% of the vote in the district in 2020. Trump received only 16% of the vote.

The area Trump will visit is predominantly non-white, unlike most of the locations of his rallies. About 65% of residents are Hispanic and 31% black, according to U.S. Census data. Around 35% live below the poverty line.

Trump won't be the first Republican presidential candidate to visit the borough. Ronald Reagan held an event in the South Bronx while running against Democratic President Jimmy Carter in 1980, giving a speech on a vacant lot on Charlotte Street. Reagan, according to a New York Times article at the time, compared the area to London during World War II after the German Blitz and accused Carter of failing to keep his promises on revitalization. Carter had visited the same location several years earlier, promising improvements.

Reagan's visit was interrupted by protesters chanting “You won't do anything” and “Go back to California.”

Adam Solis, chairman of the Black Caucus of the New York Young Republican Club, which helped Trump's campaign organize the event, said the visit to a park where he played growing up shows that Trump cares about what he nicknamed the forgotten neighborhood.

You can imagine being a Trump supporter in the Bronx. You can be ostracized sometimes,” said Solis, who still lives in the borough.

He also called on any protesters who may choose to demonstrate to remain peaceful.

I wish all the protesters the best. I hope they have fun sharing their views,” he said. But I just hope they act lightly. Because disrespect is not accepted in the Bronx .

The campaign stop in the Bronx comes days after Trump's stop in Wildwood, New Jersey, which was expected to draw up to 100,000 participants, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has discussed a possible rally at Madison Square Garden, but nothing has been confirmed by the campaign or venue.

The former president has spent more time in New York over the past two months because of the secret trial against him. Final findings in the case are expected next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/politics/trump-rally-bronx-campaign/5440140/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos