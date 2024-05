One minuteJulieBishop suggests on the Mumbrella360 stage that weI do not have given the end of Boris Johnson. The Then the UK announces a snap election. Coincidence? Dr. Mumbo doesn't think so. II think Boris will be back,» Bishop said at the event. And then just like that *Dr Mumbo clicks his fingers*, Inenters Rishi Sunak with the explosive announcement. So, is Bishop right? Could Johnson be planning a dramatic return to politics? It isIt's no secret that Bishop is a fan of BoJo. When he resigned, shetold reportersShewas going toI miss him after developing avery close personal rappert.Damn,the couple even enjoyed a morning jog around London during one of their trips across the pond. ADVERTISEMENT So, when it comes to insider knowledge regardingJohnsonnext moves, Bishopis your wife. For some, the idea of ​​Johnson re-emerging in politics is simply horrifying.It isIt's no secret that many Brits despise him due to his outlandish comments, his handling of Brexit and his violation of COVID-19 regulations, the latter of which isthe reasonhewas forcedto resign as Prime Minister. However, the British public may be ready to put all that behind him if he makes a comeback in the July election.I mean,in his defense, he believed the fire was fueled by alcohol.it's youat number 10 whenthe rest of the UK was in lockdownupwerelegitimate work events. Despite his falls,Johnsonthe charismatic public figure is undeniably likeable to some.Ifhe istackling children during a rugby match, comparing himself to OJ Simpson or getting stuck on a zip line holding the Union Jack, his ability toturns everything into a joke(as Bishop confirmed Thursday) is something his supporters admire. Whatever your opinion of the scruffy man-child, the imagination hasIndeedhas been going crazy since Bishop suggested we may not have seen the last of the controversial Conservative leader. She told us towatch this spacee,and we goTO DOonly that. After all, when he resigned as Prime Ministerbackin 2023, JohnsonI teasedthe press by declaring:It isvery sadleave Parliament at least for the moment. Dr. Mumbo contacted Johnson's media team to confirm, but they did not respond. They're nine hours late there, so Dr. Mumbo is going to let them go.

