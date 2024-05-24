Trump to hold rare New York rally in South Bronx, a highly Democratic neighborhood





With his travel schedule hampered by the secret Manhattan criminal trial and the day-to-day demands of the court, Donald Trump has had to get creative in his campaigning ahead of the 2024 election.

The former president is expected to hold a rally in New York, his first in the Empire State in eight years, not in a MAGA stronghold like the rural North, the West Side or even the Staten Island borough. Mr. Trump is heading to the South Bronx, one of the most Democratic areas in the country.

The Trump campaign has filed a permit for a 3,500-person rally at Crotona Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. It will be the former president's first rally in New York since 2016, when his supporters rallied upstate in Buffalo.

He is expected to use the gathering to talk about the economy, crime rates and the migrant crisis. New Yorkers have suffered greatly from Biden's failed policies, the Trump campaign said in announcing the event.

Mr Trump was largely held in New York last month as he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to allegedly conceal secret money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, in order to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty. Jury instructions will be released soon and a verdict could come as early as the end of next week.

Donald Trump carries pizza boxes to the FDNY Engine 2, Battalion 8 fire station on May 2, 2024 in New York (Getty Images)

Mr. Trump has nevertheless been busy, recording radio interviews from Trump Tower; stopping at a bodega in Harlem and a construction site on Park Avenue for photo ops; and distribution of pizzas to firefighters.

The former president has made bashing New York a feature of his on-camera rants and on Truth Social, claiming crime is out of control and employers of millions are leaving the state because of his civil lawsuits and criminal. On Tuesday, he even claimed that people had been attacked and killed in front of the courthouse.

Even though Mr. Trump is from New York, he's not exactly her favorite son. He retains supporters, as he does everywhere he goes, but 2020 election results show President Joe Biden won the city with 76.2% of the vote.

The former president won Staten Island with 56.9 percent of the votes cast, and he remains popular in parts of South Brooklyn. But the rest of the city is various shades of Democratic blue.

Mr. Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, May 11, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden won Manhattan with 86.4% of the vote, leading Mr. Trump to make baseless claims that he could not get a fair trial in the borough. Mr. Biden also won the Bronx with 83.3 percent; Brooklyn with 76.8 percent; and Queens with 72 percent.

In the broader tri-state area, neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut are also solidly blue states. However, the former president drew a large crowd in Wildwood, New Jersey on May 11. His campaign claimed 80 to 100,000 people attended, although that figure was widely disputed, with Fox News even saying it was closer to 30,000.

In a wild and vengeful speech on the Jersey Shore where he attacked President Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr. Trump also praised the late, great Hannibal Lecter, the fictional serial killer from The Silence of the Dead. lambs.

Mr. Trump also claimed that his team was planning a rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. No signs of what is happening have materialized yet.

South Bronx U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote a scathing op-ed in the New York Daily News before the former president arrived in the borough, calling him abhorrent and dangerously delusional for claimed to be a friend of the Bronx given his record. to wage war on poor Americans [and] targeting poverty reduction programs.

Rep. Torres wrote: The Bronx is the bluest county in America. Is Trump arrogant enough to believe he is the only Republican capable of competing in the bluest district in Congress? In answering this question, we must remember who Trump is: a malignant narcissist with limitless delusions of grandeur.

