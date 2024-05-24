Politics
“Once upon a time there was my country”: PM Modi during his surprise “visa-free” visit to Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image: News18)
PM Modi recalled his visit to Lahore in 2015, saying, “Uss taakat ko mei khud Lahore jaakar check karke aaya hu (I had personally visited Pakistan to check its power)”
Considering himself the main reason for Pakistan's concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he personally visited Lahore and checked the neighboring country's power. The Prime Minister's mockery was in reference to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyars. India should respect Pakistan because it has the nuclear bomb remark.
During an interview with Indian televisionPrime Minister Modi recalled his visit to Lahore in 2015, saying: Uss taakat ko mei khud Lahore jaakar check karke aaya hu (I had personally visited Pakistan to check its power).
He said that at the time of his visit to Lahore, a journalist in Pakistan wondered: Haye Allah tauba, bina visa ke aa gaye (Oh my God, he arrived in the country without a visa), I told them that it was my country at one point.
The Prime Minister also responded to allegations that India was behind targeted killings by unknown terrorist killers.
Modi said he knew the people of Pakistan were worried and he was the cause of their concerns. However, he added that he didn't understand why some people in India were crying about it.
I know, the Pakistani people are worried today. I also know that I am the root cause of their worries. But I also know that some people in our own country are also worried. Woh rote rahen samajh me aa sakta hai, yahan waale kyun rote hain, main samajh nahin sakta hoon (I can understand when they cry, but I don't understand why our people cry), he said.
Taking a veiled dig at the Congress, Modi said, “A leader of a respected party, who ruled our country for 60 years and was in power during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, once claimed that this was not the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his men, but our people who killed our own countrymen. It's truly sad. How can such a leader make a statement in favor of Pakistan and Ajmal Kasab? My head hangs in shame every time I hear such a remark. I feel sad.
Earlier on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Punjab's Patiala, Modi noted that more than 90,000 Pakistani troops surrendered during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and claimed that if he had been in power, he is said to have taken Kartapur Sahib of Pakistan before releasing their troops. .
He also blamed the Congress for the partition of the country, saying it did it for power.
Partition left Kartar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, just a few kilometers from the border with India. For 70 years, we could have darshan of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara only with binoculars, Modi said.
He said the opportunity arose to recapture the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in 1971, when over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army and we had the trump card in our hands.
If Modi had been there at that time, I would have taken Kartapur Sahib from them (made it part of Indian territory) and then released their troops, he said.
|
