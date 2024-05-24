CHP and BBP leaders meet in period of political “softening”





ANKARA The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, received Mustafa Destici, leader of the ruling Great Union Party (BBP), on May 23, in a move reflecting the recent “softening” measures in Turkish policy. The meeting, which lasted about an hour, ended with a joint press release from the two leaders. zel noted that the discussion focused on Trkiye's current agenda and the recent local elections. Destici described the visit as a late but necessary congratulatory gesture to Zel, who was elected CHP leader at the party congress last November. “After all, we are the party of Trkiye. Our priority is the unity, prosperity and peace of our nation,” Destici said. “For this reason, of course, we owe a debt to the nation and the state in those areas where we must be united and act together.” The meeting follows the CHP's notable gains in the March 31 election, where it received about 37 percent of the vote, overtaking the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which received about 35 percent. It was the first time that the CHP beat the AKP, obtaining the largest number of votes. The CHP's success was widespread, with victories in 35 of the country's 81 provinces, including 14 metropolises. The main opposition party notably won in traditional AKP strongholds such as Bursa, Balkesir, Manisa, Denizli, Uak, Ktahya, Krkkale and Afyonkarahisar. The BBP, which received nearly 1.3 percent of the vote in the elections, won in Sivas province and scored victories in 14 districts across the country. ZEL's political engagements are expected to continue, with visits planned to Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaolu and New Social Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan in the coming days. zel, who launched a tour of political parties after the local elections, met with various political leaders, including President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoan. In a move symbolizing the “softening” of the political climate, Erdoan recently announced his intention to return Zel's visit to the CHP.

