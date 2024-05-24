Imran Khan denies taking dig at Ranbir Kapoors Animal, reveals what kind of projects he is willing to do: I am currently very sensitive | Bollywood News





Imran Khan, the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, was last seen in the film Katti Batti (2015) with Kangana Ranaut. He was absent for several years but recently returned to public life following an outpouring of love from his fans. In a new interview, he opened up about how he's evolved over the years and how it will affect his future career choices. Imran said he had become very “aware and sensitive” given his experiences with mental health over the past few years. He said he consciously “wanted to get back to work” and was looking for “something interesting” to do.

Speaking to Zoom, Imran said that while he was ready to make a comeback, he was conscious of the kind of films he wanted to be associated with. He said: “I now consciously want to get to work, I want to find something interesting to work on.” He said he now approaches the subject with “a slightly different creative and emotional perspective” and doesn't want to get stuck in a rut of box office numbers. He said: “It's easy to live in this Bollywood bubble where you start buying into this narrative and this worldview that the box office is king and how it's received and all that. What this ultimately does is devalue what I truly cherish.

When asked if he had decided what kind of films he would like to make, Imran said that as a result of his personal and emotional journey over the past few years, he had found himself in a “very sensitive space and delicate. “I’m incapable of looking at things that have harshness or sadness,” he said. Giving an example of how he couldn't watch the TV series Succession because it was too stressful.

He said he consciously sought out “softer” films, both as a viewer and as an actor. “I am currently very sensitive and aware of this kind of sadness, darkness, violence and gore, it overwhelms me,” he added.

When asked by the interviewer if he had watched his contemporary Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which became controversial for its depiction of toxic masculinity, Imran replied that he couldn't “criticize” the film as he hadn't watched it . “It looks like there’s quite a bit of action,” he remarked.

In a previous interview with Film Companion, Imran said, “I don't want to make a film where someone solves a problem with a gun,” which many interpreted as a criticism of films like Animal. When asked if he was researching Animal, Imran clarified that he was not actually talking about the Sandeep Reddy directorial Vanga, but was discussing a series that Abbas Tyrewala had pitched to him.

“I was referring to a role that had been offered to me. People like to take things and make another movie out of them. Personally, I would never criticize someone else's film in public, I consider it disrespectful,” he said. Explaining why he rejected Tyrewala's proposed series, which is set in the world of espionage, he said the series “was eventually shelved, but I was talking about my role in that, playing a character who is a action guy, a spy, lots of action and violence I didn't want to play that kind of role for myself.

Imran and Ranbir started at the same time and were often opposite each other. But as Ranbir rose through the ranks of Bollywood, Imran decided to prioritize his well-being before his career.

