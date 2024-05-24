Modi's rival released from prison shakes up India's election campaign

The dramatic release of one of India's top opposition leaders has shaken up the final stretch of the country's election campaign, giving a much-needed boost to Narendra Modi's rivals in their quest to unseat the prime minister this month next.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, was released on bail this month, seven weeks after he was arrested by India's economic crime agency over allegations he orchestrated a scheme to siphon off money from alcohol licenses in the country. capital.

Kejriwal, who denied the allegations, immediately returned to campaigning, holding back-to-back rallies in poll-bound states like Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, which vote on Saturday.

The 55-year-old former tax official lashed out at Modi, accusing the prime minister of using corruption investigations as a weapon to discredit his rivals and distract from how inflation and high unemployment hurt low-income Indians during his decade in power.

Did you miss me? Kejriwal asked a crowd gathered in narrow lanes during a recent stop in a working-class neighborhood of Delhi. I'm a small man with a small party… so why did the Prime Minister put me in jail? It was to stop the work I'm doing.

The marathon elections, which began in April and will run in stages until June 1, are widely expected to return Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party to power for a third term at the helm of the world's most populous country. The results will be announced on June 4.

Even though the BJP remains the frontrunner, analysts say Kejriwal's release has helped reinvigorate the multi-party opposition alliance known as INDIA, which includes the AAP, the Indian National Congress and dozens of parties regional in the hope of a shock.

Kejriwal's return has definitely given a boost to the opposition's campaign. The question is whether it will change the outcome or not, said Rahul Verma, a political commentator at the New Delhi-based think tank the Center for Policy Research.

This does not seem to be a cakewalk for the BJP as it was, say, in mid-March, he added. There is serious economic anxiety in the bottom half of the social pillar, with unemployment, rising prices and a bleak economic outlook. [from which] the opposition could benefit from it.

Exit and opinion polls are banned during elections, meaning there is little data showing who is ahead, but turnout in the first five phases of polling has lagged slightly by compared to the 2019 elections, prompting the opposition to claim that voters are unhappy with the election outcome. ruling party.

On the campaign trail, Modi has welcomed what he calls a groundswell of support for the BJP, highlighting its development record and doubling down on divisive rhetoric against India's Muslim minority.

He also dismissed the INDIA alliance as being totally discredited by allegations of corruption. Other senior members of Kejriwals' party have been jailed while another opposition chief minister, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, was arrested earlier this year over corruption allegations.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail until June 2, called the allegations a sign of desperation on the part of the BJP. The AAP, which was founded in 2012 as an anti-corruption party and controls the state governments of Delhi and Punjab, has also touted its achievements in building neighborhood health clinics and revamping the school system of the capital.

Why am I at fault? Because I built good schools and hospitals for your children? Kejriwal said at the rally.

His message resonated with voters such as Mohammad Abid, 52, an auto parts store owner. People are fed up with the last ten years of the Modi government, Abid said. The whole country wants change.

Others, however, said they had no doubt about Modi's return, whether they like it or not. Our low incomes cannot cope with the high prices of everything, said Monisha Kumari, 35. Either way, Modi will come back.