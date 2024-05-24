China begins two days of military exercises near Taiwan as punishment (National)

Taiwan dispatched jets and put its missile, naval and land units on alert Thursday following Chinese military exercises around the self-governing democratic island where a new president took office this week.

China's military said its two-day exercises around Taiwan were punishment for independence-seeking separatist forces. Beijing claims the island is part of China's national territory and the People's Liberation Army sends warships and warplanes into the Taiwan Strait and other areas around the island almost daily to weaken Taiwan's defenses and seek to intimidate its population, which strongly supports its de facto regime. independence.

China’s irrational provocation has jeopardized regional peace and stability,” the island’s defense ministry said. He said Taiwan would not seek any conflict but would not hesitate to avoid one.

This pretext for conducting military exercises not only does not contribute to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also shows its hegemonic nature,” the ministry statement said.

In his inauguration speech Monday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te called on Beijing to end its military intimidation and pledged not to give in or provoke the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

In the face of external challenges and threats, we will continue to uphold the values ​​of freedom and democracy, Lai told sailors and top security officials on Thursday as he visited a maritime base in Taoyuan, just south of the capital Taipei .

Without directly referring to Chinese moves, he said international society was concerned about Taiwan's security, likely reflecting its key role in the supply chains of the most advanced computer chips as well as its role as a democratic bulwark against Chinese attempts to assert control over Asia. -Peaceful.

Lai said he sought dialogue with Beijing while maintaining Taiwan's current status and avoiding conflicts that could draw in the island's main ally, the United States, and other regional partners such as Japan. and Australia.

The main opposition Nationalist Party, generally considered pro-China, also condemned Beijing's actions.

The nationalists, also known as the KMT, called on the opposite side of the Taiwan Strait to exercise restraint, stop unnecessary maneuvers, avoid conflict across the Taiwan Strait, and maintain…the results of peace and development between the parties.

Thursday's tensions came amid protests outside Taiwan's parliament against attempts by the nationalists and their allies to use their slim majority to force the passage of laws that could affect military budgets and judicial and other key appointments. .

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said the land, naval and air exercises around Taiwan were aimed at testing the PLA units' naval and air capabilities, as well as their warfighting capabilities. joint strike to hit targets and take control of the battlefield, the command said. said on his official Weibo account.

It is also a severe punishment for separatist forces seeking independence and a serious warning to external forces in case of interference and provocation, the statement said.

The PLA also released a map of the planned exercise area, which surrounds the main island of Taiwan at five different points, as well as places like Matsu and Kinmen, remote islands closer to the Chinese mainland than Taiwan.

China's coast guard also said in a statement that it had organized a fleet to conduct law enforcement exercises near two islands near the Taiwan-controlled island groups of Kinmen and Matsu, just off China's coast .

While China called the exercises a sanction for Taiwan's election result, the Democratic Progressive Party has now led the island's government for more than a decade, although the pro-Chinese Nationalist Party won a majority of a seat in parliament.

Speaking in Australia, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to condemn Chinese military exercises.

It is not surprising that every time there is an action that highlights Taiwan in the international sphere, the Chinese feel obliged to make some sort of statement, Sklenka told the National Press Club of Australia in the capital Canberra, in reference to Monday's presidential inauguration.

Just because we expect this behavior doesn't mean we shouldn't condemn it, and we should condemn it publicly. And this must come from us, but it must also come, I believe, from the countries of the region. It's one thing when the United States condemns the Chinese, but it has a much more powerful effect, I believe, when it comes from countries in that region, Sklenka added.

Japan's top envoy spoke during his visit to the United States, saying Japan and Taiwan share values ​​and principles, including freedom, democracy, fundamental rights and the rule of law.

(Taiwan) is our extremely important partner, with whom we maintain close economic relations and people-to-people exchanges, and is our valuable friend, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters in Washington, where she spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

She said the two ministers discussed Taiwan and the importance of the Taiwan Strait, one of the world's most important waterways, to remaining peaceful.