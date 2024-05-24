'Illegal' part of Imran Khan-led PTI headquarters demolished, party slams 'thieving government' India TV





Image Source: PTI (X) A part of the PTI office was demolished in Islamabad on Thursday, citing violation of rules.

Islamabad: In a dramatic development, Pakistan's Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday demolished part of the headquarters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Imran Khan, in Islamabad, citing “violation of rules of construction”, according to local authorities. media reports. The CDA said in a statement that its anti-encroachment team had launched an operation to remove illegal constructions and encroachments in the capital.

The CDA said the encroachment of a “political party” was being removed, adding that the land had been allotted in the name of a person identified as Sartaj Ali. An additional floor was built on the land in violation of building regulations, and the demolition took place around 11:30 p.m. (local time) and lasted about an hour, according to Geo News.

The government body said it had issued several notices to the PTI but the party had not heeded them. As the operation unfolded, the party founded by the incarcerated former prime minister urged its workers to go to the secretariat immediately. The PTI said the government had started demolishing the office in an “illegal and unjust manner”.

PTI accuses 'thieving government' of violating sanctity of party office

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, meanwhile, said he had not received any orders from the CDA. He said CDA officials were asked to provide documents on the operation but were unable to produce them. “If there had been encroachments and they had informed us about them earlier, we would have removed them ourselves,” Gohar claimed.

Condemning the demolition in the “strongest terms”, PTI general secretary Omar Ayub said the city administration had started the operation in the night without prior notice and promised to raise the issue at the Assembly. During the operation, PTI activists resisted attempts by the CDA to demolish the office, leading to the arrest of some party members by Islamabad authorities.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the mandate invasion of the country's largest political party. thief government in the dark of night. Reiterating our commitment not to give in to intimidation, anarchy and indiscriminate use of force and not in any way abandon the agenda of true freedom.

“The mandate thief and his supporters are shocked to see their end before their eyes… The illegal invasion of the central secretariat of Tehreek-e-Insaf is a reflection of the fear within them. Fools consider our unwavering commitment to the constitution and the law and our determination to continue the political struggle in a peaceful manner constitute our weakness,” the party added.

“The purpose of destroying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf office is to distract us from our ideology and prevent us from carrying out peaceful political activities. We will not be afraid of blind power or any form of intimidation and will continue our peaceful democratic struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and true freedom of the nation under the leadership of Founding President Imran Khan,” Gohar said in a social media post.

PTI subjected to army-backed repression

Ayub further accused Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of planning an “illegal” operation at the party office, alleging that the PTI is being targeted “unfairly” and the matter will be resolved through legal means.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is grappling with a military-backed crackdown that has seen cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan jailed in a number of cases. The former prime minister, who remains widely popular in Pakistan, says the cases are part of an effort by his political rivals and the country's powerful military to sideline him and prevent him from returning to power. This crackdown intensified after last year's infamous May 9 riots, in which military installations were attacked by Imran's supporters following his arrest.

Candidates backed by Imran Khan won the largest number of seats in national elections earlier this year, despite him being in prison, but there were not enough of them to form a government. An alliance of his rivals led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif eventually formed the government.

(with ANI entries)

ALSO READ | India, Pakistan advise Kyrgyz students to 'stay home' amid mob violence

