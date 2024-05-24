Haley Voters for Biden responds to support for Donald Trump





A political group hoping to persuade Nikki Haley's supporters to support President Joe Biden in November said the “most likely outcome” is still that the former Republican presidential candidate ends up voting for Donald Trump.

Robert Schwartz, senior adviser to the Haley Voters for Biden PAC, said their job became “more difficult” after the former South Carolina governor said she would vote for Trump in November because Biden has been a ” disaster” in power.

Although she ended her White House bid more than two months ago following Super Tuesday, there have been frequent suggestions that Haley's supporters could still influence who wins the race between Trump and Biden if his disillusioned moderate Republican and self-styled “Never Trumpers” supporters are choosing instead to support the Democratic president.

Schwartz suggested that the group Haley Voters for Biden will continue to try to convince “homeless” Haley supporters to support Biden against Trump in November, despite the former South Carolina governor's “incredibly lukewarm” support for Trump.

“It makes our job difficult, but it's also something we fully expected,” Schwartz told Newsweek.

“After attending several of her rallies, she has consistently spoken very critically of President Biden, in addition to more measured criticism of Trump, so for anyone who has been paying attention, this is no surprise.

“We respectfully disagree with that, but we understand, for his career and for his future in the Republican Party, that this was always the most likely outcome,” he added.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, on May 22. Haley announced at the event that she would vote for former President Donald Trump in November. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, on May 22. Haley announced at the event that she would vote for former President Donald Trump in November. Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, announced she would still support Trump in November during a conference at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, on Wednesday.

“As a voter, I place my priorities on a president who will support our allies and hold our enemies accountable, who will secure the border, no more excuses,” Haley said. “A president who supports capitalism and freedom, a president who understands that we need less debt, not more debt.

“Trump hasn't been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear time and time again. But Biden has been a disaster. So I will vote for Trump,” she said.

Although she is no longer in contention for the 2024 election, Haley still plays a potentially important role in determining who wins the November rematch between Trump and Biden.

Haley still receives tens of thousands of votes in GOP primary states, including 20 percent of the vote in Maryland, more than 47,500 votes, and 21.7 percent in Indiana, a total of more than 128,000 votes.

Haley also received more than 100,000 votes in the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Arizona and nearly 300,000 in Michigan, another battleground state.

“There are 4.4 million Haley voters, including 1.1 million in swing states,” Schwartz said.

“So tens of thousands of them are still undecided. Haley's vote is certainly a point of reference for some of them, but it doesn't change the fact that many of them still feel politically helpless. shelter.

“Right now, the Trump and Biden campaigns should be fighting for these votes because they far outnumber the 'unpledged' votes,” Schwartz added, referring to the protest vote against Biden during election season. Democratic primaries.

“The Biden campaign may only get about 20 percent of Haley's voters, but a lot of them on the margins are convincing. So if they get 25 percent, that's a win for them “Schwartz said.

During her speech at the Hudson Institute, Haley said Trump would be “smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they will just be with him.”

Biden indicated he would welcome support from those who supported Haley in the GOP primary after Trump suggested those who supported her are not welcome in his MAGA camp.

“Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters,” Biden said in March. “I want to be clear: there is a place for them in my campaign.”

In a recent interview with local Pennsylvania news station WGAL, Trump downplayed the fact that Haley received nearly 17 percent of the vote in the swing state's April 23 primary because ” all these people are going to come see me” in November.

“Because, first of all, what is their choice? Biden? He's the worst president in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“There's never been a president this bad. He's incompetent. So they're all coming to me. We're already seeing it. They're all coming to me.”

