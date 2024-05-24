Pakistan News Imran Khan PTI Office Illegal part demolished in Islamabad's anti-encroachment drive





Part of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretariat in Islamabad was demolished by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for “violation of building rules”, Geo TV reported Friday. This decision sparked strong condemnation from the party.

In a statement, the CDA said its anti-encroachment team launched an operation to remove illegal constructions and encroachments on Thursday evening. He further said that the encroachment of a “political party” was being removed and added that the land had been allotted in the name of Sartaj Ali.

The CDA said an additional floor was also constructed on the land, in violation of building rules, Geo TV reported. He added that he had sent notices to the party, but to no avail. Amid the operation, the PTI asked its workers to reach the secretariat immediately. The party said the government had started demolishing the office in an “illegal and unjust manner”.

According to Geo TV, the government body said it had sent several notices to the Imran Khan-led party. Its chairman, lawyer Gohar Khan, refuted the claims and said he had not received any orders from the CDA. He added that CDA officials were asked to provide documents regarding the operation, but failed to produce them.

“If there had been encroachments and they had informed us about them earlier, we would have removed them ourselves,” he insisted, as quoted by Geo TV.

Addressing the media outside the office, PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub strongly condemned the hour-long operation carried out late in the night, saying the party would raise the CDA issue in the assembly . “The PTI condemns the action of the CDA in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

Ayub said the city administration launched the night operation without prior notice. He also said that police authorities had arrested party leader Amir Mughal.

After the operation was completed, the CDA officials sealed the PTI central office and also pasted the order there. According to Geo TV, PTI activists resisted government attempts to demolish the office, leading to the arrest of some party members by authorities in the capital.

