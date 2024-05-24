Pro-Trump group behind video mentioning the United Reich





Getty

An image taken from the video referring to a “unified Reich” in a false title

A video posted this week to Donald Trump's Truth Social account included a reference to the creation of a unified Reich, sparking outrage among Democrats, with the Trump campaign later deleting the post.

The campaign attributed its creation to a random account and said the staffer who posted it didn't notice the words, but its true origin was a troll collective of online influencers called the Dilley Meme Team.

This is a dedicated, mostly pseudonymous group that produces a multitude of pro-Trump videos and images, many of which are crude, offensive, satirical or conspiratorial while others have a more traditional and religious theme.

The Dilley Meme Team boasts of its ties to the Trump campaign, giving it an unusual status among a multitude of accounts and informal organizations dedicated to online battles.

Highlighting the importance of the digital fight in this election campaign, the Biden campaign recently released an ad for a “Content and Meme Pages Partner Manager.”

Unified Reich

The 30-second clip posted Monday to Mr. Trump's Truth Social account presents a vision of the United States if he returns to the White House.

The video featured fake newspaper headlines describing a hypothetical Trump victory.

One spoke of the creation of a unified Reich, a term now often associated with Nazi Germany. The text appears to rely on a historical reference to the unification of Germany into a single empire, or Reich, in 1871.

The video caused a wave of media coverage and controversy and was later deleted, but it was just one of dozens of videos and images from the Dilley Meme Team that were shared by official Trump accounts over the last few months.

Some of the videos and memes created by the team, made up of around 20 accounts, are crude and insulting parodies of music videos or other content.

Some of their clips show Nikki Haley as a prostitute, Ron DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis as a pornographic actress, and President Biden as a pedophile. Others allude to conspiracy theories about the deep state, federal agents and vaccines.

Team Dilley Meme

An image from a Dilley Meme Team video mocking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Mr. Trump's accounts prefer to repost some of the less aggressive content produced by the team – for example a video called God Made Trump that went viral in Maga (Make America Great Again) circles ahead of the Iowa caucuses that launched the race for the Republican nomination.

Adapted from an old radio host's speech, the clip presents Mr. Trump as hard-working, selfless and sent straight from heaven to fulfill God's mission. This enthused many Trump supporters while angering some Christians.

Other Dilley Meme Team videos, for example, a compilation of clips of Joe Biden tripping, were shown at Trump campaign events.

Leader

Most members of the collective go by fake names, but the group's founder and namesake, Brenden Dilley, publishes and hosts a podcast under his own name.

Mr. Dilley describes himself as an entrepreneur, life coach, self-help author and fitness expert.

He frequently launches expletive-laden speeches at Mr. Trump's opponents and has used anti-gay slurs on his online show and podcast. Mr. Dilley responded to a request for comment with several insults and expletives.

The Dilley Show

Brenden Dilley attacks Mr. Trump's opponents in online videos and podcast

In 2018, he ran for Congress in an Arizona district and finished 11th in the Republican primary with just over 1% of the vote.

There is no indication that the Dilley Meme Team is funded by the Trump campaign. In fact, money flows in the opposite direction. Mr. Dilley and his company donated at least $7,000 to Mr. Trump's campaign, political action committees associated with Trump and the Republican National Committee, according to Federal Election Commission records.

And Mr. Dilley and his meme-makers bragged about their access to the campaign, saying they received Trump-themed gifts, press passes to rallies and invitations to M's resort. .Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Times reported in December that Mr. Trump suggested edits to a Dilley Meme Team video, which were eagerly incorporated.

After media coverage of the Reich video, Mr. Dilley alluded in his podcast to things he cannot talk about publicly.

I can't discuss all that, he said. They slander me in the media.

The Trump campaign has been contacted for comment.

Mr. Dilley’s group professes absolute loyalty to Mr. Trump and some of its crudest and most scathing attacks have been directed at his Republican rivals.

On

Kayla Gogarty, research director at Media Matters for America, a left-leaning organization that monitors conservative and far-right output, said Mr. Trump began sharing Dilley Meme Team videos around the time of the election. 2022 midterms.

His rhetoric is particularly shocking, considering that he has close ties to the [Trump] campaign and with mainstream Republicans, she said.

Tactical error?

The group's aggressive approach has been praised by some of Mr. Trump's biggest supporters.

Thanks to the Dilley Meme team! exclaimed Trump loyalist Kari Lake after a team member created a pitch video for the Republican candidate for Arizona Senate.

Another conservative influencer tweeted about the Biden campaign's job offer: They won't be able to fight Team Dilley Meme, because their warlord Brenden doesn't play games!

However, other Trump supporters believe the furor over the United Reich video shows the fallacies and downsides of the scorched earth meme war.

They exist to attack, insult, defame, and all ad hominem, said John Cardillo, a former New York police officer turned conservative commentator. None of their attacks are based on policy.

Mr. Cardillo is a longtime fan of Mr. Trump who still supports the former president but supported Mr. DeSantis from the early stages of the Republican primary.

He said the group was making a big mistake by attacking conservatives who dare to express divergent views and that their tactics were backfiring. He argued that the controversy surrounding Reich's video was overblown but was a gift to Democrats and that the Dilley Meme Team was doing the Trump campaign a disservice.

The blowback has been enormous, he said. The Biden team, who I don't think I've ever said a positive word about, made this a very effective campaign ad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c7228wlpe0ko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

