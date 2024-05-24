AK Trkiyes Party officials resign amid impending change





Three chairmen of provincial branches of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) sought to resign this month as the party considers a reshuffle after the March 31 municipal elections. Hikmet Ayar, party leader for the northern province of Rize, was the first to announce his decision to step down on Tuesday. Ayar said he did not consider himself successful, even though the party won 13 of 18 district municipalities in the province where the family of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, head of the AK Party, is from. I asked to be removed from office and help our president (achieve changes within the party), he said in a statement on Tuesday. For the first time in years, the AKP trailed the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), in the elections. The CHP won 14 metropolitan municipalities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, although the AKP party sought to retake them after losing them to the CHP in the 2019 elections. The CHP also won 21 provincial municipalities, while the AK party won 12 metropolitan municipalities and 12 provincial municipalities. Summoning his party's section heads for 81 provinces to a meeting in early May, Erdoan hinted at changes within the party cadre following the elections. He stressed that they would not allow those who seek to advance their own political careers and would focus on winning the hearts of new names who will give us power. On Wednesday, Emrah Erkan Bulucu, who heads the Adyaman branch of the AK Party, also announced that he had decided to step down from his position. The eastern province of Adyaman has long been a stronghold of the AKP party, but the CHP won nearly half of the votes against the party in the election. Bulucu said in a statement that although the party achieved success in several districts, it experienced an unexpected result in the central district of Adyaman, which was won by the opposition. Like Ayar, he stressed that he would continue to work for the party. Also on Wednesday, Akif Gr announced in a social media post that he would step down as head of the AK Party for the eastern province of Batman. Gr, in office since 2018, said his resignation request had been accepted by party headquarters. He said they were touched by his party's unexpected election results in Batman. He said they accepted what voters conveyed to them by not voting, he said. The election was marked by a sharp drop in turnout, which political experts link to voters' reaction to economic conditions in the country. Responding to questions about provincial leaders, party spokesperson Mer Elik told reporters on Wednesday that the change was nothing extraordinary within the AKP. We are a party in constant transformation while preserving our traditions and experience, he said. Elik said the party would take steps to change some names in provincial branches.

