Politics
China's answer to OpenAI is a Xi Jinping chatbot
Good morning. Clay Chandler here, writing from Hong Kong.
These differences become even more evident this week.
In the United States, of course, everyone is appalled by Scarlett Johanssons' allegations that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman used a voice eerily similar to his own for Sky, the chatbot mode featured in OpenAI's latest ChatGPT update. Few believe Altman's insistence that he never wanted the chatbot to look like him. The details of the case that Altman approached Johansson to license her voice, which she refused, that he still persisted in using a voice similar to Johansson's have stirred up the worst Hollywood's fears about arrogant tech bros using AI to rip off creators.
In China, the big AI story of the week is that the country's internet regulator is rolling out its own chatbot, this one based on President Xi Jinping's musings. THE Financial Times reports that a research center under the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China is developing a broad language model based on the political philosophy of China's leaders, known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. THE Wall Street Journal says the chatbot will also be trained on six professional technology databases.
It is unclear whether the CAC chatbot, which both newspapers have dubbed Chat Xi PT, is intended for use, or even if it will be made public. But it is not difficult to imagine how such a model could be used as a tool to enforce ideological orthodoxy.
None of these approaches to AI governance seem sustainable to me. At some point, American voters will stop swallowing AI developers' claims that the only way the United States can hope to compete with China, save democracy, and preserve the American way of life is to let giant tech companies use AI as they see fit. . And Chinese officials will surely come to understand that too much state control over AI will slow the pace of innovation and leave China less secure, not more. Or will they? For now, technology continues to get smarter faster than the people who create and use it.
Net zero
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, is aiming for net zero emissions while continuing to pump fossil fuels. Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, executive vice president for technology and innovation, says Aramco devotes 60% of its $800 million R&D budget to sustainability. But the company is not going to abandon oil anytime soon: we need all sources of energy to meet the growth in demand, which is simply enormous in developing countries, he says. Fortune
Even greater cash burn for Boeing
Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West warned investors that the aircraft maker was unlikely to generate cash this year and would spend billions of dollars more than planned. The company is producing planes more slowly as it tries to uncover safety and production issues. Boeing shares fell more than 7% on Thursday. Wall Street Journal
Return to the office
More banks are ordering more of their U.S.-based employees to be in the office five days a week, due to new regulations that make remote work more difficult. HSBC, Citigroup and Barclays are asking remote workers to come in for the entire work week. Banking industry executives say it will be too difficult and expensive to ensure offsite workers comply with regulations as the industry watchdog returns to pre-COVID-19 standards for banking oversight. personnel and inspection of workplaces. Bloomberg
Ralph Lauren's longtime CFO talks about preparing for her successor and what's next after her tenure as COO.
5 Telltale Signs a CEO is Narcissistic. Study Finds LinkedIn Profiles Offer Clues
OpenAI's week of chaos has reopened a festering wound at the $80 billion startup that was supposed to have healed.
From the book: Generation Z ignores brand messages by default. Here's How to Earn Their Attention and Loyalty
More than two-thirds of bosses are accidental managers and their requests for adequate training are ignored.
Venice's tourist tax is being called a dismal failure and the project may not break even this year.
