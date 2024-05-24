Were Narendra Modi's decisions on note ban, farm laws, wrestlers' protests and Manipur ordained by God?

Faith must be unconditional, wrote Adolf Hitler, the German dictator who often boasted that his conduct was in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator, adding that faith cannot in any way be essentially dependent on arguments, evidence or of reasons. Its content must be offered to the masses in the form of rigid dogmas.

Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions of people, not just Jews. He often spoke out against intellect and reasoning, insisting that we must distrust intelligence and conscience and trust our instincts.>

No one has copyright on the illusions of divinity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the latest to claim the special powers bestowed on him by the Almighty Creator. Although he has often said in the past that God chose me to do this work, he explained his transformation from a human being to a divine agent in an interview just a few days ago. He said:

From the first moment I lived, I felt like I was born biologically. After my mother died, after combining all these experiences in my mind, I became convinced that God sent me. This energy does not come from the biological source, this energy God has no use for me, that's why he gave me education, he also gave me strength, he also gave me the heart and inspiration is also there, it also gave me the strength to fight. I am here and I am not trying, I am an instrument that God in my form has decided to take from me, and that is why even when I try to do it, I still am. there, maybe God wants me to do it.>

This is explained by :

It wasn't a strange idea that crossed his mind in a rare moment of emotion. He repeated this in another interview with a Hindi newspaper, saying: “I believe that I have been greatly blessed by a divine power, which has made me a medium of public good. »

His supporters claimed that he was perfectly fit to perform the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya because of the special powers he possessed. The head of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Champat Rai, describe Modi as the incarnation of Vishnu and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called him a tapaswi. The Cabinet then passed a resolution saying: “Today we can say, not through a political perspective, but a spiritual perspective, that destiny has chosen you for the pran-pratistha of Lord Ram, who is the pivot of India's Sanatan culture and its global influence. Even Bharatiya Janata Party leader JP Nadda had said, Narendra Modi is Surendra Modi. He is the lord of the gods.>

It is best not to challenge dogmas. But an impartial analysis of the political career of a leader, who has held important positions like that of chief minister of a state or prime minister, can help less advanced mortals decode what it means to be a special envoy of God.

Modi gained national prominence when he was appointed chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. Within months, one of the worst communal riots took place in Gujarat, leading to hundreds of deaths, arson, rape and widespread destruction. Modi has faced allegations of administrative inaction and from several BJP leaders. including his Cabinet colleagues, were tried for their involvement. It is difficult to guess what the divine will was, but the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee I felt obliged to remind Modi Rajdharma.>

There have been allegations of discrimination against survivors struggling to rebuild their lives in relief camps as Modi got out Gujarat Gaurav Yatra.>

Modi's tenure as chief minister has been marred by allegations of coercive politics, with Congress MPs regularly suspended from the assembly. The Congress has also accused Modi of pursuing pro-business policies and even submitted memorandums to the President for giving land worth Rs 1 lakh crore to companies at cheap rates. It relied on reckless privatization, making education and health care expensive for the poor. His sensational claim that he had discovered a huge gas reserve in the Krishna-Godavari river basin turned out to be false. There have been several cases of fake encounters and surveillance of a young girl that the Gujarat government had to deal with. But Modi successfully promoted the Gujarat model in the run-up to the 2014 parliamentary elections and became prime minister with a landslide.

Although it is up to the people to decide whether they find divine nobility in his conduct as Prime Minister, the Modi-led central government has taken some controversial decisions. These decisions bore Modi's personal imprint more than the BJP's collective leadership.

For example, the first major controversy arose when the Land Acquisition Act Efforts were made to dilute it, triggering massive protests from farmers and Congress. The clauses relating to consent and social impact assessment were targeted but political resistance from Congress caused the ordinance presented by the government to abort.>

The lynching of Muslims sparked widespread protests. Many writers, artists and other celebrities income their price in protest. But the lynchings and vigilantes continued, without any firm and decisive intervention from the Prime Minister.

Demonetization was a debilitating blow, sending shockwaves across the country and shaking economists who unanimously predicted negative impact on the economy. The Indian economy indeed went off the rails, destroying small businesses and informal sectors. Millions of jobs were lost as the country suffered for years, but Modi stopped discussing it even though none of the stated goals were achieved.

Allegations of wrongdoing were launched against the Prime Minister in the Rafale Agreement but no investigation was authorized.>

Furthermore, no one knows what happened to the investigation in the Pulwama attack, who killed 40 CRPF jawans just before the 2019 elections. Modi exploited the tragedy, as well as the surgical strike in Pakistan, for votes but no answers to questions about security breaches and how the car loaded with RDX got there. Very serious questions raised by the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik have not received a response.>

During the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of people died in India. The pandemic years were marked by exceptional mismanagement by the government, as thousands of patients waited in front of hospitals in most cities, due to lack of beds and even oxygen. A shortage of fans worsened the crisis.

The ruler with divine powers not only asked people to strike thalis and light candles, he also ordered sudden lockdowns, triggering an unprecedented crisis. humanitarian crisis. Trains and buses were suspended, leaving millions of people on the road, traveling hundreds of kilometers to get home. Countries whose leaders do not have divine powers have managed both the epidemic and the economy much better.>

Agricultural laws were presented create panic among farmers. Thousands of farmers sitting on the outskirts of Delhi (they were not allowed to enter the nation's capital) for over a year in extreme weather conditions; 700 protesting farmers died but the Prime Minister did not utter a word of condolence. Even parliament did not authorize an obituary reference. The laws were removed for a very mundane reason, during state elections.>

Allegations of illegal surveillance of politiciansjudges, journalists and activists, through an Israeli system called Pegasus, sparked a massive political storm, but a thorough, independent investigation was refused.>

A unique protest emerged in Delhi and won international acclaim wrestlers sat down to protest against a BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual exploitation and harassment. However, the Prime Minister neither uttered a word nor dismissed the leader of his party.>

Manipur has witnessed horror and senseless violence, but the Prime Minister refused to visit the state. Was it apathy ordained by God?>

Sanjay K. Jha is a veteran journalist.>