Bollywood news: Is Imran Khan against films like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'? This is what he says





Actor Imran Khan, who recently returned to the public eye after a significant hiatus, has been in the news for various reasons. Among them, a statement he made on the glorification of violence in films was wrongly linked to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal'. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Imran clarified things, emphasizing that his remarks were not aimed at “Animal” but rather a spy series that had been offered to him. “I was talking about a role that was offered to me. People like to take these things and make something else out of them. I would never criticize another person's film in public because I consider it disrespectful. I been brought up to praise in public and criticize in private.” He further explained that his comments were regarding a spy series proposed by Abbas Tyrewala, in which he was supposed to play a violent role, which he refused. Rejection from spy series “In the background, my character was a spy, an action-oriented role with a lot of violence, and I was not interested in playing such a role.”

He mentioned that despite initial discussions, development of the show had not happened.

Imran's thoughts on violence in cinema In a previous conversation with Film Companion, Imran explained his discomfort with the depiction of violence in films. He said: “There's a glorification and fetishization, sexualization of violence that makes me uncomfortable. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.” This comment sparked speculation about a possible dig at “Animal.” “, which Imran says was not his intention. Imran's career and comeback Imran Khan made his debut in 2008 with “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na” and enjoyed success with films like 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Delhi Belly', 'Mere Frère Ki Dulhan' and 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'. However, after a series of disappointments after 2012's 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', including 2015's 'Katti Batti', he moved away from the limelight. Today, with a renewed perspective, he looks forward to re-engaging in the film industry. About Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a crime action film released on December 1, 2023. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, focuses on a complex father-son relationship. A sequel, “Animal Park,” is reportedly in the works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/is-imran-khan-against-films-like-ranbir-kapoors-animal-heres-what-he-says/articleshow/110386596.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos