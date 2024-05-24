Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi 'un-Islamic' nikah case: Islamabad court reserves verdict – News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) with his wife Bushra Bibi. Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu May 23, 2024, 7:19 p.m.

Last updated: Thu May 23, 2024, 10:24 p.m.

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved its verdict in the 'un-Islamic' nikah case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

The court will announce the judgment on May 29.

According to ARY News, Justice Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the case, reserved the verdict before leaving the courtroom for his chambers. The verdict was reserved after the court heard arguments from lawyers for both sides.

PTI lawyer Usman Riaz Gul and (Bushra's former husband) deputy lawyer Khawar Maneka's lawyer Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the deputy counsel informed the court that Abbasi had to present arguments and added that the file was not available, The Express Tribune reported.

The judge then asked the PTI lawyer to finalize his arguments and also ordered Maneka's deputy lawyer to inform Abbasi that he must present his arguments via video link by 1 p.m.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Gul claimed that the case was initiated purely for political reasons, pointing to the delay in filing Maneka's complaint after almost six years as proof of malicious intent.

He said the determination of the validity of the marriage was within the jurisdiction of the family court and not the criminal court. Further, he said Bushra's Section 342 declaration indicates that she divorced in April 2017 and remarried after completing the iddat period, according to The Express Tribune.

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore. Only close relatives, including the bride's mother, and friends were present at the ceremony. The sisters of the PTI founder were not present.

Mufti Saeed led the nikah, with former PTI chief Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari as witnesses.

Maneka, Bushra's former husband, filed a lawsuit against the couple in November 2023, alleging that the former prime minister and first lady had married without Bushra observing the required mandatory waiting period – iddat – for Muslim women between two marriages, according to The Express. Tribune

On February 3, 2024, a trial court sentenced Imran and Bushra to seven years in prison in the “un-Islamic” iddat case for entering into marriage during iddat. The PTI founder and his wife later challenged the order in the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad.

The court sentenced PTI founders Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years' imprisonment and fined PKR 500,000 each.

