united economically, separated by water

After years of high tensions, Turkey and Iraq have decided to cooperate. The two states have common interests, as they face common challenges such as security and water. However, they don't seem to agree on how to tackle all the challenges.

Turkish-Iraqi cooperation

This year represents the birth of a new stage in Türkiye-Iraq relations. For the first time since 2011, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoan set foot in Baghdad to meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister and try to resolve outstanding issues.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani (right) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baghdad on April 22, 2024 – PHOTO/Thaier al-Sudani/POOL/AFP

The meeting resulted in the signing of security, energy and economic treaties and reconciliation between the two nations.

It is hoped that this positive rapprochement will be followed by many other rapprochements to finally resolve the disputes over water shortages in Iraq.

However, if economic rapprochement is a reality, Erdogan does not seem willing for the moment to propose material solutions to the water crisis.

What does Turkey offer?

The visit and signing of the relevant economic treaties appeared to be a preamble to Baghdad's commitment to ending the water problem that worries Ankara so much… but this was not the case.

Turkey contributed to the search for a solution, it is true, but this was seen as disappointing in Iraqi political and parliamentary circles.

Drought – DEPOSIT

A weak agreement was reached, proposing the creation of joint committees to examine the possibility of greater Iraqi participation in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Is this a delaying strategy on the part of Ankara? From the Iraqi perspective, this would seem so.

Istanbul Canal – DEPOSIT

People like Thaer al-Jubouri, a member of the parliamentary committee on agriculture and water, believe that negotiations with Turkey on the water issue have not progressed because there is no point in create commissions to grant an Iraqi presence which should already exist in the territory. rivers.

As Representative Al-Jubouri said: “The issue in general does not require the formation of special committees, because international law imposes a number of obligations on riparian countries to ensure a fair and equitable share of water “.

Iraq facing drought

As Al-Jubouri points out, “the water issue is an absolute priority in Iraq after the suffering of recent years and the serious consequences of drought.”

The Ministry of Water Resources is taking measures to reduce the disaster and prevent its escalation. Water flow is regulated, rivers and streams are doubled and modern irrigation systems are installed. In short, the current management of water resources is working well.

Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, Ali Radi Thamer, said: “The Ministry of Water Resources is working on projects to improve irrigation efficiency, benefit from all available income, which “this concerns surface water or groundwater, and to benefit from rainwater and floods”.

And that's not all. Baghdad realizes that it cannot stick to the measures already taken if the situation is to improve. Thus, projects continue to be developed in the country, with particular emphasis on rationalizing water consumption.

Muhammad Shia al-Sudani – DEPOSIT

Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, is convinced that an Iraqi revolution is about to take place, in which the nation will be prosperous, in terms of water, and involved in different projects. He said he would be involved in water-rich investment projects, which will be reflected in the country's overall agricultural reality.

How does the problem arise?

The water crisis has not always been present in Iraq. In the past, the country could boast of having abundant water. The use of water-intensive irrigation methods therefore posed no problem. There is now no choice but to take matters into our own hands and replace old procedures with more modern and efficient ones.

The Turkish government has sometimes blamed the drought problem on the inadequate use of water resources in Iraq. With this pretext, Ankara presented its national companies as expert and experienced in modernization techniques, encouraging the use of their services as a means of saving the country from crisis.

Of course, the Iraqi state is not the only one concerned. The main drivers of the problem are global warming and the resulting climate crisis, the construction of dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers by Turkey, and Iran's intensive exploitation of the tributaries that connect Iranian territory with Iraqi territory. .

Climate change – DEPOSIT

Regardless, Iraq is now a territory where more than 40 million people are suffering from the effects of drought. This is a national problem, but also an international one.

Safety provisions

The engagement between Ankara and Baghdad goes beyond the water issue.

At their last meeting, representatives of the two sides signed a package of agreements on energy, security and the economy. Those on security were particularly interesting.

Attack in Istanbul by the PKK group – DEPOSIT

In Turkey as in Iraq, the presence of armed individuals who threaten the security of both countries and could be linked to terrorist groups is very visible.

Al-Sudani expressed the importance of security in the region in the following words: Based on our Iraqi Constitution, we do not authorize any force to use Iraqi territory as a launching pad against neighboring countries, and we do not We authorize no violation of Iraqi sovereignty. .

Erdogan also announced the creation of permanent joint committees to secure and protect technical discussions as part of the fight against terrorism. The aim is to completely eliminate all traces of the terrorist organization which refers to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and operates in Iraq.

It should be noted that the PKK is directly considered a terrorist group in the United States, the European Union and Turkey. Its rearguard and headquarters are located in northern Iraqi territory, posing a threat to relations with the Turks, who are dropping bombs in the area against Kurdish guerrillas.

And oil?

Oil is a bilateral and relevant issue.

In the past, Iraqi Kurdistan exported around half a million barrels of crude oil per day via Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, without permission from Baghdad. The central government says these exports violate the Iraqi constitution and therefore it is the state's duty to stop them.

Iraqi oil – DEPOSIT

But Iraq's constitution and laws don't really contain specific details regarding oil exports. For example, there are no rules or guidance on how scholarship income should be shared.

This is why Turkey and Iraq were at odds. So much so that nine years ago the issue was brought before an international arbitration court and it was only on March 25, 2023 that the Iraqi capital confirmed that it had emerged victorious from the confrontation, also saying it is open to negotiating new ways to export Kurdistan's resources. oil.

With this in mind, Baghdad is working to rehabilitate the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which previously pumped 50 percent of the world's supply and which now reportedly seeks to transport around 350,000 barrels of oil per day to Turkey. This is a competitive route from Kurdistan, which is not supported by foreign oil companies or the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Pipeline – DEPOSIT

The Iraqi government is trying to get oil companies to agree to sell oil to Turkey through the pipeline, which the Kurds do not like, as they depend almost entirely on oil revenues from their production sharing agreements with foreign companies.

Basim Mohammed, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Oil, is convinced that the repair of a main pumping station, in addition to completing all repair processes in the territory, would complete the first stage of operations aimed at restoring the pipeline to its full capacity.

The “Development Road”

Among the Turkish-Iraqi agreements, there is also the so-called Development Road. What does it consist of?

It is a 1,200 km road and rail construction project, valued at $17 billion and scheduled for completion by 2030.

The aim is to create a cross-border transport network connecting the Gulf countries to Turkey via Iraq. The tracks start from the port and pass through the cities of Diwaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad and Mosul to the Turkish border.

Erdogan's visit to Baghdad gave strong impetus to this plan, which requires cooperation from states. The Turkish president and ministers from Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar signed a quadripartite memorandum of understanding.

Suez Canal – DEPOSIT

The project could compete with the international maritime route passing through the Suez Canal, the only one that currently exists in the region.

In recent weeks, the plan has accelerated. Everything seems to be going well.