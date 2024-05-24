Professor Zudan’s gathering at the 99 Domes Mosque, First Friday prayers and here is his message





Makassar, sulselprov.go.id – Acting Governor of South Sulawesi, Prof. Zudan Arif Fakrulloh today celebrated Friday prayers at 99 Kubah Mosque, Makassar. After Friday prayers, Prof. Zudan remained in touch with the mosque administrators and the congregation. First Friday Prayer Prof. Zudan, in South Sulawesi, since taking office, has also been attended by the Head of the Office of the Ministry of Religion of South Sulawesi and the Acting Provincial Secretary of South Sulawesi. His visit was warmly received by the mosque administrators and the congregation. It was his first prayer at the mosque, which has become the new icon of South Sulawesi since he was appointed acting governor. “A week ago, on May 17, I received a mandate from President Joko Widodo and Interior Minister Professor Tito Karnavian for two things in South Sulawesi. First, to serve and care for you of all of you,” said Prof. Zudan. In his speech, Prof. Zudan also conveyed a message and invited all elements of society to strengthen fraternity. In addition to supporting government programs to serve and protect the community. The main goal of government is to create prosperity and happiness for the entire society. He therefore asked that the government programs that will be implemented be able to function optimally in a spirit of fraternity. “Let us strengthen brotherhood. We can strengthen brotherhood through three types of ukhuwah, namely Ukhuwah Islamiyah, Ukhuwah Wathaniyah and Ukhuwah Insaniyah,” the professor explained. Zudan. He stressed the importance of anchoring God's values ​​in daily life. Invite Muslims to practice the values ​​of Al-rahman and Ar-rahim. “The big key is to anchor the values ​​of Allah in daily life. As Muslims, anchored in the values ​​of Al-rahman and Ar-rahim, the values ​​of caring for each other, d “love and care for others,” said Prof. Zudan. He also urged the public to spread love through government programs and help those in difficulty. “Let's spread love through government programs and make people happy. So I'm asking for help if any of our citizens are in trouble, can't eat, are sick and can't go to school Please contact the local government,” said Prof. Zudan. Prof. Zudan hopes that ulama and community leaders can support government programs aimed at serving and protecting the community. This gathering is an important moment to strengthen relations between the government and religious leaders. Prof. Zudan hopes that the mosque at the 99th Dome can continue to be the center of religious and social activities of the community. Khatib in Friday prayer is Ustadz Faizal DE, S.SI, S.AG,.MM with imam rawatib of the mosque Muhammad Syarif Dzulfahmi, SQ., S.UD., M.AG. Khatib explained the Rashdul Qiblah event, a natural phenomenon where the sun was directly above the Kaaba in Mecca. This event takes place twice a year, and in 2024 it will take place on May 27 and 28 at 5:18 p.m. WITA and July 15 and 16 at 5:27 p.m. WITA. “This is the most appropriate time to calibrate our Qibla direction,” said the khatib.

