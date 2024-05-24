India jobs data: PM Modi's assessment of naukri figures clashes with Congress in election fray

As India nears the end of a weeks-long election battle in the world's largest democracy, jobs negotiations take center stage, with the prime minister and opposition making statements opposite. The ruling BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, touts good signs on employment, but the opposition, particularly Congress leader P. Chidambaram, does not believe it, poses difficult questions and stir up debate.

In a recent conversation with The Economic Times, Prime Minister Modi, who is seeking to return to power for a third term, boasted about India's job growth. Look at the indicators that prove job creation. Returns filed by individual taxpayers have more than doubled from 3.36 crore in 2013-14 to 8.18 crore in 2023-24, Modi said.

Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) payroll data shows that over 6 million new EPFO ​​subscribers have been added in the last seven years, indicating an increase in youth employment . PLFS data shows that between 2017 and 2023, the labor force participation rate increased to over 56% and unemployment is at a historic low of 3.2%, he added .

Over the last ten years, we have not only insisted and worked on job creation but also invested our efforts in encouraging and creating job creators, Modi added.Congress unhappy with Modi's job reviewHowever, the Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disclose data supporting his remarks made during his interview with The Economic Times, particularly regarding the accelerated growth of the digital economy and resultant job creation.Click here to take our Lok Sabha election survey to gauge the mood of the nation.

Responding to the Prime Minister's statements during the interview, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked five questions to Prime Minister Modi.

Chidambaram, posting on social media platform 'X', said that the honorable Prime Minister said that the digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the overall economy between 2014 and 2019, creating 6 crores of jobs (as per ET interview). . He “respectfully” suggested that if the Prime Minister had made such a statement, he must have the data to support it. Therefore, he asked several questions: first, whether the Prime Minister would be willing to make the data and its source public. Secondly, why the analysis stopped at 2019 and what happened between 2019 and 2024. Finally, if 6 million jobs were generated in a single sector, he asked about the total creation of jobs between 2014 and 2019.

The former Finance Minister further asked the Prime Minister: “4. Why is the unemployment rate 42 per cent among graduates? Has the digital economy not employed them? Are IIT graduates being shunned by the digital economy?

The BJP, the opposition and the unemployment problem in India

The opposition, among other issues such as inflation, has often cited unemployment as a major problem for the world's most populous country and criticized the Modi government, in power for 10 years, for its failure to deal with the problem . GOOD.

Earlier this year, amid opposition claims of rising unemployment, Modi said his government had generated 1.5 times more jobs than the previous UPA administration. He said the recruitment process under his government was fast and transparent.

Modi had criticized the previous Congress-led UPA government., accusing them of causing delays in appointments to positions due to corruption. He claimed that in the past, it took a long time between the announcement of a job and the submission of the appointment letter, and that this delay led to widespread corruption. Modi said his government was now making the recruitment process transparent and faster, ensuring that young people get job opportunities quickly.

83% of young Indians unemployed?

Meanwhile, India has also opposed a report by the International Labor Organization that said 83% of Indian youth are unemployed. Published in the middle of the general election, the report caused fury against the government of Narendra Modi.

India has formally raised its objections to the ILO over the report, questioning inconsistency in data sets and misinterpretation of youth employment data and ignoring international mobility as well as data on platform and gig workers.

Contrary to youth unemployment data, the Ministry of Labor and Employment said youth unemployment (aged 15-29) in 2022 was only 5%, down from 7% in 2019, while that the unemployment rate for adults (aged 30 to 59) was 5%. 1% in 2022 as well as in 2019.