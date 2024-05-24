Jakarta's ties with Beijing could be tested by South China Sea clashes, think tank warns





Indonesia has vigorously promoted its relations with China, but potential conflicts in the South China Sea could put these flourishing relations to the test, a leading Chinese think tank has warned. For Jakarta to maintain its friendship with Beijing amid dramatic geopolitical changes, it will require great political wisdom, according to Luo Yongkun, deputy director of Southeast Asia and Oceania studies at the China Institute of contemporary international relations. In a commentary published Thursday, the professor-researcher at the state-affiliated think tank in Beijing highlighted Indonesia's choice to develop ties with China despite the United States' regional strategy aimed at curbing influence from Beijing. 01:53 New Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing New Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing The United States is vigorously promoting its Indo-Pacific strategy and urging Southeast Asian countries to choose sides. However, Indonesia has not joined the US anti-China camp and has instead vigorously promoted its relations with China, said Luo, who was named a presidential friend of Indonesia in 2010.

With its Indo-Pacific strategy, Washington says it wants to build a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient region with its allies and partners. The strategy was well received by The Philippines but viewed with caution by other ASEAN states, it gave rise to more military exercises. During his decade as Indonesian president, Joko Widodo strengthened ties with China, with bilateral economic cooperation reaching new heights. A 2+2 dialogue mechanism between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries was agreed in October. As a sign of friendship, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto visited China as his first overseas destination after his election in February. Observers, however, said its subsequent stop in Japan confirmed Jakarta's commitment to neutrality in regional politics. Indonesia is not a claimant in the South China Sea, but Luo said Jakarta and Beijing face disputes over maritime delimitation. Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in the North Natuna Sea is part of Beijing's Chinese territorial claim to the waterway. In recent years, disputes between China and Indonesia over the Natuna issue have eased significantly, but Indonesia remains very worried and suspicious of China, Luo said, referring to the opposition from Indonesia to Chinese claims to most of the disputed territories in its new country. standard card . Prabowo and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold talks at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE In a joint statement By the United States and Indonesia last August, during then-Defense Minister Prabowos' visit to Washington, both countries said Beijing's claims in the South China Sea were inconsistent with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Luo noted that in the current context, if a conflict breaks out in the South China Sea, China-Indonesia relations, China-Asia relations and the regional order centered on ASEAN will be severely tested or trigger changes in the regional geopolitical structure. which is not in the interest of all parties in the region. It is imperative that China and Indonesia lead regional nations in strengthening cooperation and jointly handling disputes over the South China Sea, Luo concluded.

