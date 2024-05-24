Politics
Jakarta's ties with Beijing could be tested by South China Sea clashes, think tank warns
For Jakarta to maintain its friendship with Beijing amid dramatic geopolitical changes, it will require great political wisdom, according to Luo Yongkun, deputy director of Southeast Asia and Oceania studies at the China Institute of contemporary international relations.
In a commentary published Thursday, the professor-researcher at the state-affiliated think tank in Beijing highlighted Indonesia's choice to develop ties with China despite the United States' regional strategy aimed at curbing influence from Beijing.
The United States is vigorously promoting its Indo-Pacific strategy and urging Southeast Asian countries to choose sides. However, Indonesia has not joined the US anti-China camp and has instead vigorously promoted its relations with China, said Luo, who was named a presidential friend of Indonesia in 2010.
With its Indo-Pacific strategy, Washington says it wants to build a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient region with its allies and partners.
During his decade as Indonesian president, Joko Widodo strengthened ties with China, with bilateral economic cooperation reaching new heights. A 2+2 dialogue mechanism between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries was agreed in October.
Indonesia is not a claimant in the South China Sea, but Luo said Jakarta and Beijing face disputes over maritime delimitation. Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in the North Natuna Sea is part of Beijing's Chinese territorial claim to the waterway.
Luo noted that in the current context, if a conflict breaks out in the South China Sea, China-Indonesia relations, China-Asia relations and the regional order centered on ASEAN will be severely tested or trigger changes in the regional geopolitical structure. which is not in the interest of all parties in the region.
It is imperative that China and Indonesia lead regional nations in strengthening cooperation and jointly handling disputes over the South China Sea, Luo concluded.
