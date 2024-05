China's answer to OpenAI is a Xi Jinping chatbot

Good morning. Clay Chandler here, writing from Hong Kong. Last week I noticed that the worlds two major AI superpowers appear to be leading the global arms race in opposite directions. U.S. lawmakers have been reluctant to impose even the most minimal restrictions on new, rapidly evolving technologies. China, meanwhile, has established a dense regulatory framework for AI, designed to eliminate all possible risks. These differences become even more evident this week. In the United States, of course, everyone is appalled by Scarlett Johansson's allegations that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman used a voice strangely similar to his own for Sky, the chatbot mode presented in OpenAI's latest ChatGPT update. Few believe Altman's insistence that he never wanted the chatbot to look like him. The details of the case that Altman approached Johansson to license her voice, which she refused, that he still persisted in using a voice similar to Johansson's have stirred up the worst Hollywood's fears about arrogant tech bros using AI to rip off creators. In China, the big AI story of the week is that the country's internet regulator is rolling out its own chatbot, this one based on President Xi Jinping's musings. THE Financial Times reports that a research center under the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China is developing a broad language model based on the political philosophy of China's leaders, known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. THE Wall Street Journal says the chatbot will also be trained on six professional technology databases. It is unclear whether the CAC chatbot, which both newspapers have dubbed Chat Xi PT, is intended for use, or even if it will be made public. But it is not difficult to imagine how such a model could be used as a tool to enforce ideological orthodoxy. None of these approaches to AI governance seem sustainable to me. At some point, American voters will stop swallowing AI developers' claims that the only way the United States can hope to compete with China, save democracy, and preserve the American way of life is to let giant tech companies use AI as they see fit. . And Chinese officials will surely come to understand that too much state control over AI will slow the pace of innovation and leave China less secure, not more. Or will they? For now, technology continues to get smarter faster than the people who create and use it. The story continues More news below Clay Chandler

[email protected]

Follow on LinkedIn

