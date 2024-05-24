



Imran Khan: “Producers called me Kamzor and…” – Exclusive

Imran Khan is the latest guest on Zoom TV in our Khol Ke Bol edition. In a heart-to-heart chat with us, the actor reveals that producers often told him to be muscular before shooting a film. Imran feels skinnier, that's why he would be called 'kamzor'.

Imran Khan on his nickname kamzorImran Khan tells us, “It's the perception of a Bollywood hero. Even in Hollywood, if you look at the top actors, they are built like Greek gods in terms of physique. as an actor, you yourself start to I felt some of that pressure We were like, “mujhe bhi karna chahiye”. kamzor lag rahe ho' They were told to start starving because they looked fat I have a high metabolism so I'm naturally skinnier. can do by eating grilled chicken, etc. and I've been told I'm not muscular enough.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW:

When Imran Khan admitted to taking steroids in 2023, Imran Khan had spoken about body shaming, depression and more. He revealed that he was obsessed with bulking up and sculpting his body. Imran revealed that he was often criticized for being thin and was asked to “bulk up”. He wrote: “I've always been skinny. I'm one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body burns everything I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction! In my late teens, the guys around me started going to gyms and working out They started getting bigger, their biceps stretching out the sleeves of their t-shirts, I was wearing a size S and my sleeves were still baggy.

“I didn't need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore… but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothes in Jaane Tu. For my next film , Kidnap, I hit I seriously went to the gym and started my journey with bodybuilding,” Khan added.

Check out his article below:

