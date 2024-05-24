PM Modi shares reasons behind NDA's 400 seat target and BJP's 370 seat target; Jaishankar says it is not a random number

Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday explained the reasons behind the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) target of 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) target of 370 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, by declaring: Now it's 400 pairs the slogan came from the hearts of the people.”

From 2019 to 2024, we had 400 seats with the support of our allies. For example, if a child in your family got 90 points and his competitors only got about 40 points, you will still encourage your child to get 95 points next time. Similarly, we have set our target of 400 seats,” PM Modi explained in an exclusive interview with Indian Television.

He also linked the BJP's target of 370 seats to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He mentioned that the idea came from a creative individual from Kashmir and the number 370 symbolizes national unity.

The BJP should win 370 seats to leave an indelible memory in the minds of people so that they understand the importance of unity of the country,” Modi said.

370 is not a random number

In a separate interview, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said “BJP's target of winning at least 370 seats is not a random number”. He spoke about the saffron party's aim of achieving its target to obtain a third term.

You said that the objective of 370 inhabitants was a slogan. I don't think PM Modi has ever mentioned a random number. We will maintain our position in some states, while in others we will increase our seats. We are carrying out analyzes at cabin level and moving upwards,” the minister said. NDTV.

The ruling party, along with its partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is targeting more than 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Achieving this target would mark the party's third consecutive single-party majority and secure Narendra Modi's third term in office.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on April 19. Five phases have been completed, with the sixth and seventh phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Published: May 24, 2024, 08:42 IST

