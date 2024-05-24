Boris Johnson's Euro 2024 advert removed after Paddy Power staff revolt





Paddy Power has abandoned a Euro 2024 advertising campaign with Boris Johnson after an apparent backlash from its staff against the former prime minister. The leading advocate of Brexit in 2016 should have donned an England No.10 jersey and declared: “I told you I would take us back to Europe as part of this stunt.” However, with the hiring of Johnson and the signing of the script, Dublin-based Paddy Power faced a revolt from its staff in Britain, the New York Times reports. Johnsons spokesperson and the betting company were contacted by Telegraph sport. Two people close to the campaign told the NOW that a script for the commercial had been provided to Johnson. However, the prospect of aligning Johnson with the company prompted British staffers to warn that they were uncomfortable promoting such a controversial figure as Mr Johnson, and particularly with language that made fun of Brexit. We spoke to Boris Johnson's team about a number of opportunities, one of which was an idea for a role in a TV advert, said Paddy Powers' parent company, Flutter Entertainment, headquartered in UNITED STATES. The company confirmed that Johnson's role in its Euro 2024 campaign would not be broadcast, although the parent company said it remained hopeful of working together in the near future. The sun on Sunday had first detailed how Johnson would lead Paddy Powers' Euro 2024 campaign earlier this month. It was just the latest in a long line of headline-grabbing publicity stunts from Paddy Power, who previously drew criticism for featuring a blind football player appearing to kick a cat. In 2020, he apologized for using derogatory and offensive language after sharing a video on social media in which a football fan made homophobic comments. While in government, the then Conservative leader repeatedly raised concerns about the gambling industry, with the UK government working to strengthen new legislation to tackle gambling addiction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/24/boris-johnson-paddy-power-euro-2024-advert-axed-revolt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos