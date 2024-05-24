Politics
Xi Jinping meeting highlights priority of China's economic growth, with message clearer than ever, analysts say
Other observers also compared this week's meeting to Xi's previous interactions with entrepreneurs, as well as the changing economic environment.
There appears to be a pattern that at every key moment of economic development and reform, Xi meets with business leaders, said a Beijing-based observer who spoke on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the question.
Senior leaders therefore want entrepreneurs to strengthen confidence and efforts to build and maintain growth momentum.
Observers also pointed out that after Xi met with entrepreneurs in 2018 and 2020, Beijing announced pro-business and pro-growth policies.
Participants included Chairman of the State Power Investment Corporation, Liu Mingsheng, as well as prominent business leaders from the private sector, including Chairman of Anta Sports, Ding Shizhong, and Chairman of Transfar Group, Xu Guanju.
Meanwhile, Victor Fung, chairman of Hong Kong-based supply chain management conglomerate Fung Group, and David Xu Daquan, chairman of Bosch China, represented investors from Hong Kong and overseas.
Economists Zhou Qiren of Peking University, Zhang Bin of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Huang Hanquan, director of the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research, were also present at the meeting.
The reform of China's electricity system was discussed, as well as the development of venture capital, the modernization of traditional industries, better governance of private enterprises, better integration of Hong Kong into China's development and improvement of the business environment for foreign companies, according to a state report. supported the Xinhua news agency.
Business leaders also used the rare opportunity to offer their advice on various issues, with Transfar founder Xu telling Xi that private companies face significant challenges and it is essential to improve the corporate governance.
It is necessary to improve operational capabilities and corporate governance structures and encourage qualified private companies to establish modern governance systems, said Xu, who is a well-known voice in China's private sector, according to a statement from Transfar, one of the leading chemical manufacturers in China. Zhejiang province.
This issue must be actively promoted at the national level.
Xu suggested that the government could take the lead in this initiative, including establishing a national evaluation and support system for modern corporate governance of private companies.
Chinese private enterprises should have their own development model under the leadership of the Party and the state can promote a good governance evaluation and support system, Xu added.
With such a system in place, businesses can follow it and seek support, society can supervise it and national policies can also be better aligned for better effects.
Xu also said the changes could promote the transmission of the benefits of China's national macroeconomic governance to corporate levels to improve internal corporate management.
Such a national system can also provide guidance when leading entrepreneurs pass the baton to the next generation, and enable companies to foster a technology- and market-driven growth model and shoulder more social responsibilities, Xu said .
Zhu, of the China Europe International Business School, said Xu's proposals could be adopted when Beijing drafts new measures aimed at reviving private sector confidence and investment at the third plenum.
The session traditionally sets economic strategy for the next five to 10 years and is often considered the most important of seven party meetings held during the Central Committee's five-year cycle.
The meeting, which will last up to five days, in which the 376 full and alternate members of the new Central Committee will participate.
Electricity market reforms are an area that investors are watching closely, with slow progress towards the formation of a unified national electricity market despite efforts by the National Development and Reform Commission to accelerate changes in 2022.
Beijing's reform goal is to allow manufacturers to participate in electricity trading, a commitment in line with the government's efforts to establish a competitive electricity market based on market principles by separating ownership of networks Trade.
We can see what Beijing might prepare this time, after hearing recommendations from prominent business leaders, as well as input from prominent economists, Zhu added.
The anonymous Beijing-based observer also said expectations for the third plenum in July had been further raised by the high-profile meeting between Xi and businessmen, but he also warned that sweeping changes were not on the cards. agenda.
People should keep in mind that Beijing will not compromise on the Party's leadership and basic political principles, he added.
