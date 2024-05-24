Today in Politics: PM Modi to launch Himachal campaign, intensify Punjab bid for phase 7 | News from the political pulse





As campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 25, concluded on Thursday, leaders of all parties focused on the seats that will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1st. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Later in the day, he will also resume his election campaign in AAP-ruled Punjab. Prime Minister Modi will hold two public meetings in Shimla and Mandi in Himachal. He will then address two rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar in Punjab. The BJP has fielded Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat, who is pitted against Congress candidate and minister Vikramaditya Singh. The BJP has reappointed its sitting MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap from Shimla constituency. In Gurdaspur, the party replaced sitting MLA Sunny Deol with Dinesh Singh, while in Jalandhar, it fielded Sushil Kumar Rinku. All four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal and 13 in Punjab will go to polls in the seventh phase. In Himachal, six Assembly bypolls will also be held on June 1. Shah, Kharge in Jharkhand Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Jharkhand's Godda on Friday. In Godda parliamentary constituency, BJP's sitting MP Nishikant Dubey is facing Congress' Pradeep Yadav. On Friday morning, Shah will address a public meeting at Arrah Lok Sabha seat in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister RK Singh. Shah will then travel to Jharkhand, where he will address a meeting in Dumka before taking out a rally in Godda. Kharge, on the other hand, will first address a press conference in Deoghar, which falls under Godda constituency, following which he will address a public meeting there. Mayawati in Punjab Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will hold a rally at Nawanshahr in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. The constituency, according to the 2011 census, has a significant population of over 30% Dalits. Nawashahr is one of the four districts in the Doaba region of the state, which has the highest Dalit population in the country. Although Anandpur Sahib seat is not reserved for SC, neighboring constituencies like Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur are reserved seats. BSP cadres from across the state are expected to attend the Mayawatis rally. The BSP has fielded its candidates for the 13 seats in the state, which will go to polls on June 1. In the 2019 elections, the party contested three seats in alliance with the left and other small parties and obtained a vote share of just over 3%. With PTI inputs

