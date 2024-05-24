This is the reason why Jokowi and Gibran were not present at the opening of the V PDIP national working meeting





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President-elect for 2024-2029 Gibran Rakabuming Raka did not attend the opening of the V National Working Meeting at Beach City International Stadium, Ancol, Jakarta , Friday (5/24/2024). ). According to the chairman of the steering committee of the PDIP V national working meeting, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, the two figures were not invited because they were no longer part of the extended PDIP family. “He (Jokowi and Gibran) are no longer part of the big PDIP family,” Djarot said during a press conference at Beach City International Stadium, Ancol, Jakarta, Friday (24/5/2024). Djarot explained that the opening of the national working meeting of the V PDIP only brought together party members and friends of the PDIP, including academics, academics and civil society who are active in protecting the constitution and democracy. “So the guests are internal parties, the guests are friends of intellectuals, academics, civil society, cultural figures, pro-democracy people,” Djarot said. On another occasion, Acting Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana said that President Jokowi was in the Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY). “Internal activities at the Yogyakarta Palace,” Yusuf said via short message, Friday (24/5/2024). The opening ceremony of the V PDIP National Working Meeting will bring together approximately 4,858 participants, consisting of DPP officials, DPR RI members, regional heads/deputy regional heads of PDIP. The event will start at 1:30 p.m. WIB and will be followed by a protocol ceremony and a political speech by the General Chairman of the DPP PDI-Perjuangan. After that, there will be a Perjuangan dance performance to close the series of opening activities of the V National Working Meeting which will be held openly. PDIP held its 5th National Working Meeting from May 24 to 26, 2024 at Beach City Ancol International Stadium, Jakarta with the theme “Satyam Eva Jayate, Truth Will Win” and the subtheme “The Strength of Unity of people, the victorious path of truth.” “.

