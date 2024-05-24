Modi maintains reserved rhetoric, says Congress wants to give SC and ST quota to people who practice voting jihad





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with a mace at a public meeting supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, Dharambir Singh for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh THURSDAY. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners had divided the country into three nations, including two Muslim countries, for their vote bank and were now asserting that Muslims also had first right to the rest of India. He again accused the opposition alliance of wanting to snatch away the reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes guaranteed by the Constitution and giving it to those practicing jihad voting. Mr Modi was speaking at a rally in Haryanas Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Referring to a recent West Bengal High Court verdict canceling five lakh OBC certificates, he claimed that reservation meant for OBCs was being distributed to interlopers and the anti-reservation mentality of the INDIA bloc was now exposed. The West Bengal CM announced that he would not comply with the court order. She will give OBC reservation to Muslims. Congress, TMC and INDI alliance partners are standing firm with their vote bank, so who will stand up for you? He asked. The Prime Minister said that he was the guardian of the rights of the poor and had come to assure them in Haryana that no one could ever snatch away their reservation as long as he was alive. This is not an election speech. This is Modis' guarantee, he said. Mr. Modi asserted that INDIA bloc partners could do everything in their power to keep their vote bank intact and that the Congress, if it could get what it wanted, would arrest people even if it only for saying the word Ram. He alleged that the Congress wanted to erase Ram from the entire country. As long as the Congress was in power, it did not allow the construction of Ram Mandir. They even boycotted the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. And now, an advisor to the Congress prince has revealed that the party wants to lock down the Ram Mandir if it returns to power, he claimed. Mr Modi said INDIA bloc parties, after the third phase of elections, started targeting the Election Commission for the delay in publishing voter turnout data as they sensed their impending defeat and looked for a scapegoat . Every vote cast in the Congress will be a waste, since the Congress will never be able to form a government, he said, adding that the INDIA bloc parties were saying that they would have five Prime Ministers in five years if they were elected to the power.

