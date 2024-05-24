Xi Jinping could betray Putin and invade resource-rich Russia





President Xi Jinping could turn his back on his ally Vladimir Putin and invade Russia as he strives for world domination, a former Navy chief says. Lord Admiral West says that although the two men appear to be partners, the alliance could collapse if the Chinese leader proves too greedy. West said the Russian leader was a submissive “supplier” to President Xi, who may be determined to steal Russian territory. The former First Sea Lord believes that Jinping's long-term plan is to seize Russian lands to seize oil fields and other raw materials. President Xi Jinping could turn his back on his ally Vladimir Putin and invade Russia as he strives for world domination, a former Navy chief says. Reuters “If things get really, really bad and they're desperate for resources, I think there's a very real risk that they'll decide to take the pieces of Siberia that they want,” West told The Sun . “It's all about resources. Resources are going to become more and more of a problem for China. “They have already published maps of Siberia with Chinese names.” He added that Putin is “playing with fire” and that there is a “danger of supping with the devil.” LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: After being cut off from much of the international trading system following his invasion of Ukraine, Putin is increasingly dependent on China economically. It comes after Defense Minister Grant Shapps said Xi was supplying weapons to help Putin in his war. He warned: “We should be worried” after spies tracked “deadly aid” from China to Russia. Shapps added that an “axis of authoritarian states led by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea” was gradually beginning to work together. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met in China last week REUTERS This follows unprecedented war exercises staged by China in a mock invasion of Taiwan. Beijing said it was “punishment” for its new president’s “declaration of war” speech. Last week, Putin met with President Xi and the two promised a “new era” of partnership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/xi-jinping-betray-putin-invade-russia-resources The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos