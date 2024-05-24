PDI-P claims Jokowi-Gibran was not invited to national working meeting because he violated the Constitution





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The PDI-P revealed that President Joko Widodo and Mayor Solo Gibran Rakabuming were not invited to the V National Working Meeting (Rakernas) in Jakarta, May 24-26, 2024, because they violated the constitution. Chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Working Meeting of the PDI-P V Djarot Saiful Hidayat state, action Jokowi and Gibran violating the constitution is not in line with the party's firm stance in implementing the constitution. “If any of us party members violate the constitution, violate ethics and morals, then they are no longer part of the extended family of the PDI-P. Because this is in conflict, not only with the party statutes, but also with the state constitution, “said Djarot, Friday (24/5/2024). Also read: No Jokowi, the PDI-P invites friendly ministers to the opening of the national work meeting “The PDI-P is an ideological party of which Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri (as) general chairwoman always stands firmly to tell the truth, to implement the constitution and ideology,” he said. For this reason, Djarot explained, the PDI-P only invited party executives. It is estimated that around 2,160 PDI-P executives will participate in this V National Working Meeting. Outside the party, a number of elements are considered party friends, intellectuals, academics, civil society groups and cultural figures. “The pro-democracy community is truly fighting to defend an honest, just, constitutional and dignified democracy,” Djarot said. On this occasion, Djarot also explained the PDI-P strategy so that no executive is more “stolen” before the electoral competition, with Jokowi as an example for the 2024 presidential election. Also read: Jokowi is active in Yogyakarta when PDI-P holds national working meeting in Jakarta Djarot stressed that executives who will run in the 2024 regional elections will be given mission letters from the PDI-P. According to him, this will prevent these executives from “stealing themselves” in the protest. Previously, in the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi was reported to have strongly supported Gibran, running as vice president alongside Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, at that time, the PDI-P had decided to nominate Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD as its presidential and vice-presidential candidate. Also read: Megawati and Puan to deliver political speeches on the first day of the PDI-P national working meeting The attitude of Jokowi and Gibran also raises questions because the father and son continued their political careers through the PDI-P. Prabowo-Gibran ultimately won the 2024 presidential election with 58.59% of the vote. This difference in the direction of political support is suspected of being the cause of the breakdown in relations between Jokowi and the PDI-P, which is increasingly underlined by the attitude of the PDI-P which has not invited Jokowi to the national working meeting this time. Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



