With two days of military exercises, Beijing clearly expresses its feelings towards the new Taiwanese president

Days after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim were sworn in, Beijing has made its feelings toward the two men widely known.

The duo are even more despised by the superpower than Taiwan's outgoing leader, Tsai Ing-wen, whose eight years in power were characterized by closer ties with the United States and growing tensions with China.

But Taiwanese public opinion defied Beijing by handing Lai the presidency, giving his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) an unprecedented third term in office.

Many expected a reaction from China and within days of the inauguration, Taiwan had its response.

On Wednesday, an editorial in the Global Times, mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, called Mr. Lai a “serious 'peace disturber' with an extremely arrogant attitude.”

Then, a day later, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched two days of air and sea military exercises around Taiwan, as well as some remote islands near China's coast.

Chinese state media reported that dozens of planes were carrying live missiles.

On Thursday evening, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had spotted 49 Chinese military aircraft, 35 of which crossed the median line, which is the unofficial border halfway between Taiwan and China.

The military exercises were conducted in areas around the island of Taiwan by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.(Reuters:Tingshu Wang)

There were also 15 Navy ships and 16 Coast Guard boats in the area.

The spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theater Command said the exercises were “severe punishment” for the activities of Taiwanese independence forces, and warned against outside interference.

Beijing's response prompted analysts to warn that it could be a sign of bigger things to come.

Why did this recent action take place?

Analysts say there are several reasons for the timing of Beijing's military exercises and why Beijing has made its condemnation of Mr. Lai so well known.

“I think the purpose of carrying live weapons, but carrying out simulated attacks, is twofold,” says Ben Lewis, co-founder of PLATracker, a research organization that tracks Chinese military activity.

“First, I think this is consistent with the PLA's goal of practicing the way they plan to fight, which means carrying the weapons you're going to use.

“Secondly, I think this is clearly a signal to Taiwan. Beijing is saying, 'This time we won't use them, next time we can.'”

Beijing has sent a clear message to Taiwan's new president.(Reuters: Sputnik/Sergueï Bobylev)

Part of Beijing's fury against the new president was triggered by Mr. Lai's inauguration speech on Monday, in which he said China must end its military and political threats.

Beijing has previously described Mr Lai as a “dangerous separatist”. For some years now, Mr. Lai has backed away from his previous description of himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence,” apparently in an effort to appease Beijing.

Although Lai made clear his commitment to maintaining the status quo in his speech, he also said he hoped China would “face the reality of the Republic of China.” [Taiwan’s] existence [and] respect the choices of the people of Taiwan.

“As long as China refuses to renounce the use of force against Taiwan, all of us in Taiwan must understand that China's ambition to annex Taiwan will not simply disappear,” Lai said.

China responded by saying Mr Lai had sent “dangerous signals” aimed at undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“In the 24-hour global news cycle, Beijing believes it must immediately visually demonstrate its dissatisfaction with the new Taiwanese presidency of Lai Ching-te, lest any talk that Beijing sets a new precedent so that he can “swallow” [the] The Taiwanese leader's statements that Beijing usually claims to find unacceptable,” says Wen-Ti Sung of the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

“But this is only the 'signal' that the real 'punishment' may be yet to come.”

China has become bolder towards Taiwan

Until 2022, the median line, designed with US assistance during the Cold War but never formally recognized by China, was largely respected as a general boundary by the PLA.

Taiwan's MND issues daily updates on PLA activity in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, indicating whether ships or aircraft cross the median line or enter its identification zone. air defense.

Analysts have noted a marked increase in PLA activity in the region over the past three years.

Although there has been a steady increase, two spikes in activity have coincided with trips involving senior politicians from Taiwan and the United States.

One of these occurred in August 2022, when exercises were launched in response to the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

And the other, in April 2023, when Ms. Pelosi's successor, Kevin McCarthy, met with Tsai Ing-wen in the United States.

Based on the activity on the first day of the exercises, Mr. Lewis believes Joint Sword-2024A will be smaller than the exercises conducted in response to those two incidents.

Analysts believe there are several reasons for the timing of Beijing's military exercises.(Reuters: Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

“The exercise area surrounds the entire island, but seems to be concentrated more on the south,” he said.

“I think this is the start of a concerted effort to normalize a greater PLA presence in eastern Taiwan.

“I think there may be a little doubt that there will be more exercises in the future, when and in response to which is almost impossible to predict.”

Experts say this is supported by the name of the exercises, Joint Sword-2024A, with the use of the letter A perhaps suggesting these exercises are the first in a series.

“This looks like a prelude to more and bigger military exercises to come,” Mr. Sung said.

“Beijing flexes its muscle immediately after Lai's presidential inauguration to signal Beijing's discontent and shape international understanding of Beijing's discourse on [Mr] To leave.”

Lai also faces problems at home

Before the start of the Chinese exercises, tension was already rising in Taipei.

The country's two main opposition parties, the Nationalist Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), have banded together to put pressure on the DPP, which is in the minority in the Legislative Assembly.

The KMT and TPP are pushing for reforms that would seek to expand the powers of the legislature, giving it the ability to question anyone, including the president, and bring contempt charges against Parliament. which experts say could be potentially unconstitutional.

On May 17, physical altercations broke out inside the chamber over the bill, and several parliamentarians were injured and ended up in hospital.

Protesters gathered last Friday outside the parliamentary session in Taipei.(Reuters:Ann Wang)

Then on Tuesday, a day after the inauguration, up to 30,000 people, by some accounts, gathered outside Taiwan's parliament, the Legislative Yuan, to protest the bill.

Police gathered inside parliament in case it was stormed, recalling the Tournesol movement of 2014, when students occupied the LY for three weeks to protest a pro-provincial trade deal. China.

More protesters are gathering outside LY today and exercises around the island continue.

Everyone can see that it was a tumultuous start to a difficult four years in office.

A week that began with symbolism and hope for the coming years, ended with uncertainty about what the future holds for the island.

President Lai finds himself in a difficult position.

Along with a divided Parliament, Mr. Lai at the same time faces a community divided over how to address growing inequality in Taiwanese society.

But his biggest problem will be China and determining what Taiwan's future should look like with its neighbor, together and separately.

If this week's developments are to be believed, Beijing is not going to make things easy.