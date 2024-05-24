Connect with us

Politics

With two days of military exercises, Beijing clearly expresses its feelings towards the new Taiwanese president

Days after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim were sworn in, Beijing has made its feelings toward the two men widely known.

The duo are even more despised by the superpower than Taiwan's outgoing leader, Tsai Ing-wen, whose eight years in power were characterized by closer ties with the United States and growing tensions with China.

But Taiwanese public opinion defied Beijing by handing Lai the presidency, giving his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) an unprecedented third term in office.

Many expected a reaction from China and within days of the inauguration, Taiwan had its response.

On Wednesday, an editorial in the Global Times, mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, called Mr. Lai a “serious 'peace disturber' with an extremely arrogant attitude.”

Then, a day later, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched two days of air and sea military exercises around Taiwan, as well as some remote islands near China's coast.

Chinese state media reported that dozens of planes were carrying live missiles.

On Thursday evening, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had spotted 49 Chinese military aircraft, 35 of which crossed the median line, which is the unofficial border halfway between Taiwan and China.

A person watches a television screen where a boat is floating in an ocean of water.

The military exercises were conducted in areas around the island of Taiwan by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.(Reuters:Tingshu Wang)

There were also 15 Navy ships and 16 Coast Guard boats in the area.

The spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theater Command said the exercises were “severe punishment” for the activities of Taiwanese independence forces, and warned against outside interference.

Beijing's response prompted analysts to warn that it could be a sign of bigger things to come.

Why did this recent action take place?

Analysts say there are several reasons for the timing of Beijing's military exercises and why Beijing has made its condemnation of Mr. Lai so well known.

“I think the purpose of carrying live weapons, but carrying out simulated attacks, is twofold,” says Ben Lewis, co-founder of PLATracker, a research organization that tracks Chinese military activity.

“First, I think this is consistent with the PLA's goal of practicing the way they plan to fight, which means carrying the weapons you're going to use.

“Secondly, I think this is clearly a signal to Taiwan. Beijing is saying, 'This time we won't use them, next time we can.'”

A close-up of Xi Jinping looking over his shoulder while wearing a suit.

Beijing has sent a clear message to Taiwan's new president.(Reuters: Sputnik/Sergueï Bobylev)

Part of Beijing's fury against the new president was triggered by Mr. Lai's inauguration speech on Monday, in which he said China must end its military and political threats.

Beijing has previously described Mr Lai as a “dangerous separatist”. For some years now, Mr. Lai has backed away from his previous description of himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence,” apparently in an effort to appease Beijing.

Although Lai made clear his commitment to maintaining the status quo in his speech, he also said he hoped China would “face the reality of the Republic of China.” [Taiwan’s] existence [and] respect the choices of the people of Taiwan.

“As long as China refuses to renounce the use of force against Taiwan, all of us in Taiwan must understand that China's ambition to annex Taiwan will not simply disappear,” Lai said.

China responded by saying Mr Lai had sent “dangerous signals” aimed at undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“In the 24-hour global news cycle, Beijing believes it must immediately visually demonstrate its dissatisfaction with the new Taiwanese presidency of Lai Ching-te, lest any talk that Beijing sets a new precedent so that he can “swallow” [the] The Taiwanese leader's statements that Beijing usually claims to find unacceptable,” says Wen-Ti Sung of the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

“But this is only the 'signal' that the real 'punishment' may be yet to come.”

China has become bolder towards Taiwan

Until 2022, the median line, designed with US assistance during the Cold War but never formally recognized by China, was largely respected as a general boundary by the PLA.

Taiwan's MND issues daily updates on PLA activity in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, indicating whether ships or aircraft cross the median line or enter its identification zone. air defense.

