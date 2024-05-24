Turkish markets 'on the brink of a renaissance moment,' says Citi – NBC Connecticut





After more than half a decade of spectacular currency depreciation, destruction of foreign exchange reserves and unorthodox monetary policy, the Turkish economy is battle-scarred.

Inflation in this country of 85 million people is nearly 70%, Turks are struggling to afford basic goods and the lira has lost about 81% of its value against the dollar since this period in 2019.

New appointments to economic teams and central banks over the past year or so seem destined to turn around Turkey's situation, as painful as it may be. The central bank oversaw an aggressive cumulative rate increase of 3,650 basis points between May 2023 and January 2024. It raised rates again in March this year, bringing them to the current 50%. He said at the time that "tight monetary policy will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed." And investors are taking note. "The authorities' transition toward political normalization has galvanized investor interest in Turkish assets," according to a Citi report published Thursday. The bank believes that the performance of the Turkish lira, as well as that of the country's sovereign and corporate bonds, will be determined primarily by "(i) the success of the BCT in re-anchoring expectations, which will be

crucial for disinflation and dedollarization; (ii) a clear strategy to gradually eliminate unconventional regulatory measures; and (iii) credible budgetary consolidation, which will be essential to the disinflation process and the adjustment of the current account,” write its analysts. Making the right policy decisions in these areas will be crucial for “macroeconomic visibility, strengthening investor confidence and attracting much-needed high-quality capital inflows,” the bank said. Regarding interest rates, the report's analysts added: “We believe that the BCT is on the right policy path, and that monetary policy could remain relatively restrictive for longer than markets currently anticipate.” As inflation in Turkey accelerated to nearly 70% year-on-year for April, some economists noted that the rise was actually slightly lower than forecast, suggesting that price pressures could have diminished again. Many economists predict a drop in inflation in the country in the second half of this year, but do not expect any rate cut before 2025. Rating agencies now reflect the “policy normalization and fundamental improvements” that Turkey is making, the Citi report said, predicting more positive rating assessments to come. Nonetheless, given the often turbulent history of Turkish politics and the frequent unpredictability of its leaders, the bank added: “We believe that Turkey's credit rating is primarily constrained by its institutional and political risks.” .

