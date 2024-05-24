PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut at huge election rally in Mandi; she welcomes him with a rose. See photos | Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut shared a series of Instagram photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mandi on Friday. The BJP leader and candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections posed with Prime Minister Modi on stage at a rally in the Himachal Pradesh constituency. The actor and politician greeted the Prime Minister and presented him with a red rose in one of the photos. Read also : Kangana Ranaut treats herself to a second Mercedes Maybach worth 2.4 crore after joining politics. Watch Kangana Ranaut with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mandi on Friday. (Instagram/Kangana Ranaut) Kangana Ranaut poses with PM Modi Sharing the photos, Kangana, who wore a Himachali cap with her peach and cream saree, wrote in the caption, “Pradhanmantri ji Mandi mein aapka swagat hai (Prime Minister, we welcome you to Mandi).” Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Kangana's photos show that locals came to the event in large numbers. One fan commented on the post: “So wonderful.” A fan of Kangana also wrote: The charm of a mountain lioness… Kangana congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandi, Kangana addressed a public meeting, during which she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. She also praised his work in favor of the country's development. Kangana said, “When Bollywood considered me a foreigner and made fun of my English. Then the world's largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the world's largest leader, Prime Minister Modi, chose me to serve the people of Mandi and work for their welfare. They chose a “Pahadi Beti (daughter of Pahadi)” for this job. This fills us with pride and eminence. I bow respectfully to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of all the women and citizens of Himachal. She added, “The day has arrived to work under the leadership of PM Modi. Greeting PM Modi is like showing a candle to the sun itself. The technical and modern development works he has done are great. Now I am also part of his team and engaged in the development works of Mandi as a party member. Concluding her speech, Kangana expressed her ambition to win the Parliamentary of the Year Award by saying, “I have won four national awards based on my abilities during the tenures of the BJP and Congress. I assure you that if I win these elections, I will. bring the Parliamentary of the Year Award to the people of Mandi in the first year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pm-modi-mandi-kangana-ranaut-pics-lok-sabha-election-2024-rally-she-welcomes-him-with-a-rose-101716548164128.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos