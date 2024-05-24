China says military exercises encircling Taiwan aim to test its ability to seize power





Chinas military exercises around Taiwan are intended to test its ability to seize power on the island, the People's Liberation Army said Friday as its forces began a second day of large-scale exercises encircling its democratic neighbor.

These exercises are the largest in more than a year and come just days after those in Taiwan. took the oath of office to its new president, Lai Ching-tewho is openly hated by Beijing for defending the island's sovereignty and distinct identity.

Beijing has denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist and criticized his inauguration speech Monday, during which he called on China to stop its bullying of Taiwan, which has become much more pronounced under Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The PLA, which outnumbers Taipei's military, launched the exercises Thursday morning, sending warships and fighter jets around Taiwan and its outlying islands in what it calls harsh punishment for the actions separatists from the Taiwan independence forces.

The PLA's Eastern Theater Command said on Friday it was continuing exercises on both sides of Taiwan's island chain to test the ability to jointly seize power, launch joint attacks and occupy areas keys.

China's ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never controlled it, and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

The vast majority of Taiwanese have no desire to live under Chinese domination. But Xi, China's most authoritarian leader in a generation, has made clear that the island's inevitable reunification with the mainland cannot be postponed indefinitely.

The two-day exercises, involving joint operations of China's army, navy, air force and rocket force, are taking place across the Taiwan Strait, a narrow stretch of water separating the island from mainland China as well as to the north, south and east of Taiwan. according to the PLA.

For the first time, the PLA exercises also involved the Chinese Coast Guard, operating in areas around Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin, located just off the southeast coast of the China.

Video surveillance broadcast pictures On Friday, PLA soldiers were seen setting up mobile artillery and missile systems, although there was no actual firing.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned China's military exercises as irrational provocations and dispatched its own sea, air and land forces in response.

Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the ministry detected 49 Chinese planes, including 35 that crossed the median line, an informal demarcation point in the Taiwan Strait that Beijing does not recognize but which it had widely respected until recent years.

A total of 19 Chinese warships and seven coast guard vessels were detected near the Taiwan Strait, according to the ministry.

Taiwan's presidential office said Thursday that it is regrettable to see China threatening Taiwan's democracy, freedom and regional peace and stability through unilateral military provocations, adding that Taiwan has the confidence and ability to protect the national security.

Lai has had a busy and politically turbulent start to his presidency after succeeding two-term leader Tsai Ing-wen to launch a historic third consecutive term for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The PLA exercises constitute the first real test for the seasoned politician in managing tensions with Beijing, which has refused his offer of dialogue and the resumption of tourism and student exchanges across the strait.

China's Defense Ministry on Friday accused Lai of pushing Taiwan into a dangerous war situation and playing with fire.

Those who play with fire will get burned, ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters, using rhetoric that China frequently uses for the Taiwanese government. Whenever Taiwan's independence (forces) provoke us, we will continue our countermeasures until complete reunification of the motherland is achieved.

Domestically, Lai faces chaos in the Legislature, where opposition parties favoring closer ties with China hold a majority and have pushed to subject his administration to stricter scrutiny.

Thousands of people, mostly young people, have taken to the street to protest the opposition's attempt to fast-track bills to grant more power to Parliament.

But despite Beijing's great show of force, life continued normally in Taiwan, whose 23 million inhabitants have become accustomed to Chinese military threats, even if they have become more regular and more significant in recent years.

We are not afraid of the Chinese Communist Party and we have confidence, an 88-year-old retiree, who gave his surname Liu, told CNN.

If the Chinese Communist Party attacks Taiwan, it will not be easy for it to take over. The Taiwanese are not afraid of war.

A 42-year-old mother, who gave her last name Tsai, said she did not even know the PLA exercises were taking place.

I believe that leaders will prioritize people's happiness, so I don't worry. I think peace will be maintained, she said.

Chinese military exercises are often as much about playing to domestic audiences as signaling intentions internationally, and state media has stepped up their coverage.

Zhang Chi, a Chinese military expert, told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV that the PLA's exercises were focused on practicing a new mode of blockade of Taiwan.

Taiwan is an isolated island, suspended in the sea, with little self-sufficiency. Taiwan's economy is export-oriented and most of its energy consumption relies on imports. Once besieged and blockaded, it can easily lead to economic collapse, turning it into a dead island, he said.

The exercises in southern Taiwan are crucial to the blockade, targeting the port of Kaohsiung, Taiwan's largest port and an important base for the island's navy, Zhang said. Meanwhile, the exercises in eastern Taiwan aim to cut off the island's energy imports, escape routes for Taiwan independence forces and the line of support for the United States and its allies, a he added.

The United States maintains close but informal relations with Taiwan and is required by law to provide the island with weapons to defend itself.

Zhang also noted that the drills made a new breakthrough by entering the waters near Wuqiu and Dongyin, which are of significant geographical significance.

The Taiwanese military considers them to be the outposts of Taiwan Strait defense operations. The exercise further narrowed the Taiwanese military's activity space, he said.

Analysts said the movement of China's coast guard near and around the outlying islands was an important new aspect of the ongoing exercises, which follow previous encirclement exercises in August 2022 and April 2023.

Pressure from the Coast Guard and other forces in the waters near these offshore islands is provocative, said Carl Schuster, former director of operations for the U.S. Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.

He said he expected such Chinese activities to continue and become the norm, with Beijing able to turn an exercise into a full-blown military operation at any time.

Craig Singleton, a senior China researcher at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said China's pattern of exercises around Taiwan does not signal an imminent threat of invasion.

These exercises help blur the lines between peace and war, so much so that future exercises could serve as a pretext for an actual invasion, Singleton said.

But Singleton and others say the exercises send a more important political message than a military one.

Joint Sword – 2024A aims to reactivate the lever of military pressure to assert a certain degree of influence over the new (Taiwan) administration and its discourse, said Lionel Fatton, assistant professor of international relations at Webster University in Geneva, using China's name for this week's exercises. .

Beijing will use pressure from the exercises to try to increase divisions within Taiwan, which could weaken the island from within, he said.

Constant and visible military pressure on the island will also contribute to polarizing the political apparatus, if not the social fabric itself, Fatton said.