Modi is said to have taken over Kartarpur Sahib in 1971: Prime Minister in Punjab | Chandigarh News





Stating that over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that if he had been in power then, he would have taken Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan before releasing their troops.

During Partition, Kartarpur Sahib, the place where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life, fell to Pakistani Punjab, just a few kilometers from the border with India. Addressing the issue emotionally, Modi accused the Congress of being responsible for the partition of the country, saying it did it for power.

“For 70 years, we could have 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara only with binoculars. I tell Congress that in the Bangladesh war, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered. Hukam ka ekka hamare hath mei tha (We had the trump card in our hands). If Modi had been there at that time, he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from them and then freed their soldiers,” he said. Modi said the Congress did not do this. But I did everything I could to be of service to the gurus, he added, referring to the opening of the Kartapur Sahib corridor in 2019 which facilitated the movement of Sikh pilgrims to the shrine. Addressing a rally in Patiala in support of BJP candidates, his first in the state for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Modi, sporting an orange Khalsa turban, began his speech in Punjabi. I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to launch my campaign for Punjab from the pious land of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Kali Mata), he said. In his 30-minute speech, Modi said he had a khoon ka rishtaa (blood connection) with Punjab as one of the Panj Piaras of Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of Khalsa, hailed from Dwarka in the Gujarat, his home state. If you go to Lakhpat in Kutch, there is a gurdwara where Guru Nanak rested. It was damaged during the earthquake. I found craftsmen, got some special soil and built the gurdwara as it was. Modi is not doing this for votes. Modis head bows for the sacrifice of Sikh gurus, he said. He further said that the 'Veer Baal Diwas' was announced to mark the martyrdom of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru. I decided that Sahibzada's sacrifice should be known everywhere. But some people don't understand this…I wanted every child to know the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, he said while recalling how he waived GST on the langar of the Golden Temple and how his govt. had brought back the holy Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan honorably alongside the stranded Sikhs. Addressing the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said, Punjab faced the pain of Partition. Sikh families were persecuted in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and its government decided to grant them citizenship. “It’s not for the vote bank,” he said. Campaigning for Preneet Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala, Modi said he had come to seek blessings in the land of gurus “by bowing his head”. Other BJP candidates – Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, Arvind Khanna from Sangrur, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot and Gejja Ram Valmiki from Fatehgarh Sahib seat – were also present on stage while Modi spoke. Modi said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been at the forefront of nation-building efforts, even as he slammed the current AAP government for issues of corruption and drug trafficking. Terming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as 'Kagazi CM' – chief minister only on paper, Modi said commerce and industry were leaving Punjab as drug trade was growing. The entire state government is in debt. The mandate of the government is not working as long as the sand and drug mafia and the shooting gangs rule… All the ministers are having fun and the 'Kagazi CM' is always busy marking his presence in the 'Dilli darbar'. Can such people bring development to Punjab? he asked, while lashing out at the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together and against each other in Punjab. He added that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are aimed at making the country stronger. On one side, there is the BJP and the NDA and on the other side, the corrupt leaders of the INDIA bloc. They have neither neta nor neeyat. On one side there is Modi who wants to manufacture fighter planes in India and on the other the INDIAN bloc which says that our nuclear weapons must be neutralized. On one side there is the courage to kill terrorists in their homes and on the other side there are people who shed tears over the death of terrorists. On one side Modi has lifted 25 million people out of poverty, on the other side is the INDIAN bloc which will grab half of your land, Modi said. He said that INDIA bloc is lying to farmers. “They made a promise to farmers but didn’t keep it. It is the BJP that prioritizes the welfare of farmers. In the last ten years, there has been record procurement of wheat and paddy in Punjab, he said. “We have increased the MSP two and a half times in the last 10 years,” he added. Earlier, security was beefed up following the call by farmers' associations to stage a protest against Modi. When the Prime Minister landed in Patiala, the entire city was witnessing farmers' protests. The police had made foolproof arrangements to ensure that no security breach took place, unlike in the past when Modi had to turn back without addressing a rally in Ferozepur ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. The area within a one kilometer radius of the rally venue has been closed to vehicle traffic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/modi-wouldve-taken-back-kartarpur-sahib-pm-in-punjab-9348593/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos