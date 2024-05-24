Xi highlights efforts to deepen reforms

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium attended by representatives from business and academia and delivers an important speech in Jinan, China's Shandong (east China), May 23, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed the importance of further deepening reforms in all areas, as China strives to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium in Jinan, Shandong province, to seek opinions from business representatives and national and international universities.

Xi said efforts should be focused on prioritizing key tasks, upholding fundamental principles and strengthening coordination between different reform measures.

Noting that the ultimate goal of promoting reform and development is to meet the people's aspirations for a better life, Xi said reform measures should take into consideration the people's comprehensive, fundamental and long-term interests. .

He called for efforts to address the people's pressing concerns in areas such as employment, income, education, health care, housing and care of children and the elderly, as well as their general well-being.

The symposium was held ahead of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee to be held in Beijing in July, which will mainly study issues of further deepening reform and advancing China's modernization.

Nine representatives and experts spoke at the symposium, offering opinions and suggestions on the development of venture capital investments, the upgrading of traditional industries, the improvement of corporate governance of private enterprises and the optimization of the business environment for foreign companies.

Xi told participants that whenever the CPC Central Committee makes important decisions or formulates important documents, it conducts in-depth research and widely solicits opinions from various sectors.

This is an established practice and a fine tradition of the Party, he said, urging the relevant authorities to seriously study the opinions and suggestions requested.

Reform is the engine of development, Xi said. He noted that to further deepen reform on all fronts, efforts should be focused on the overarching goals of improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, as well as modernizing the country's governance system and capabilities. China.

Xi also stressed the need to take resolute measures to eliminate ideological and institutional barriers that hinder the progress of China's modernization, and strengthen efforts to resolve institutional challenges and deep-rooted structural problems.

To improve the socialist market economy, Xi said reform must arise from real needs and tackle the most pressing problems. He also called for efforts to deepen theoretical innovation and promote institutional innovation during the process of solving practical problems.

Xi said that no matter how reforms are implemented, adherence to fundamental principles, such as the overall direction of the Party and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, must never waver.

At the same time, all necessary reforms must be implemented without hesitation, he said.

Noting that coordination should be strengthened so that all reform measures are well aligned and form synergy, Xi said efforts should be made to avoid focusing on a single measure to the detriment of others or leaving a gap measure hinder another.

Reform should focus on planning, but implementation is more important, Xi said, calling on authorities to carry out reform with tenacity and steadily.

