The battle for Delhi: Will Modis BJP pass India's electoral test? | India Elections 2024 News

New Delhi, India On a sweltering afternoon, hundreds of men and women gathered in an open space, larger than a football stadium, near the Yamuna River, northeast of Delhi.

As the crowd grew, the place turned into a dome of dust. People covered their faces with cotton towels and stoles as they made their way to a makeshift tent through several layers of security checks. They were there to see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a third term in the ongoing general election, who would soon address a public rally.

Azaad, who identifies himself only by his first name, was among the large crowd cheering Modi. Asked about the reasons for his support, Azaad cited the prime minister's popularity and quickly added the benefits of his flagship projects: 5 kilograms of free food rations for poor families, medical insurance of up to 500,000 rupees ( 6,000 dollars) and easier access to food. a cooking gas connection.

But Azaad, who belongs to the historically disadvantaged Balmiki caste associated with sanitation work under India's complex caste system, also introspected about his unrealized aspirations during the last decade of Modis' rule .

I wanted to buy a motorcycle and open a small grocery store. But I could not do all this because of financial constraints, he said, blaming unemployment and inflation. Azaad is a sanitation officer with the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Then, as Modis' helicopter appeared in the sky, Azaad joined a group of men saluting the Hindu deity Ram in unison, chanting slogans associated with the prime minister's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These disappointments have apparently been forgotten.

As Delhi votes on May 25 for the penultimate phase of India's elections, it is the loyalty of supporters like Azaad that is being tested. The national capital has only seven parliamentary seats, but its importance far exceeds that of India's political power center, said Tanvir Aeijaz, associate professor in the political science department at Ramjas College, University of Delhi.

And for the BJP, these seven seats have long served as an indicator of its national prospects. Even before the party came to power nationally, Delhi served as a stronghold for the Hindu-majority BJP. Since 1989, the party has failed to win a majority of the city's parliamentary seats twice, in 2004 and 2009. On both occasions the party also lost nationally.

The opponents

The same Saturday, a week before the Delhi vote where Azaad was cheering for Modi, another group of voters maneuvered through blocks of neatly arranged chairs 16 km (10 miles) away, at a playground rally in Ashok Vihar, northwest of Delhi.

People there were waiting to see Rahul Gandhi, the great-grandson of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the top leader of the Congress party, India's main opposition party.

Zikr Ullah, an Urdu teacher in his 30s, said he was dismayed by the growing religious polarization in the country and criticized Modi and the BJP for allegedly contributing to religious division, citing some of the recent comments of the Prime Minister, apparently targeting the Muslim community during his election campaign.

It is impossible for the BJP to win seats in Delhi this time. There is massive anger among the population over unemployment and inflation. Their living conditions have not improved over the past ten years, Ullah said on Saturday.

The next morning, Arjun Singh Meena, a farmer from Vidisha, a district of Madhya Pradesh in central India, arrived in Delhi and walked straight to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters near downtown. The AAP, part of the Congress-led opposition national alliance known as INDIA, rules the city-state of Delhi.

Meena said he was upset by the crackdown on opposition leaders by central agencies of the Modi government in the run-up to the elections. This is not how a country should be run. Everyone deserves a level playing field, he said.

Meena was there to support Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, an anti-corruption activist-turned-politician, who was the latest among the opposition leaders to be jailed on March 21.

Kejriwal has been charged with corruption in a liquor policy-related case by India's top federal agency investigating financial crimes. He denies these allegations that the AAP and the INDIA alliance are accusing the BJP of carrying out a witch hunt against them. On May 10, the Indian Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim release to enable him to campaign in the elections. He is due to surrender and return to prison on June 2, the day after the final phase of India's elections.

Over the last decade, the AAP has been a dominant force in Delhi's electoral terrain. It won 28 of 70 state legislative seats in the 2013 elections, then nearly won the 2015 and 2020 national elections, winning more than 60 seats each time. Yet during this period, it failed to win even a single seat in the national Parliament in Delhi, with the BJP winning all seven seats in 2014 and 2019, riding on Modi's popularity.

This phenomenon of Indian voters thinking differently about who to choose to govern their state and nation is not unique to Delhi. But in 2024, the AAP and the Congress argue that there is a difference: in 2014 and 2019, the two parties fought against each other and the BJP in a triangular fight.

This time they are allies, with the AAP contesting four of the Delhi seats and the Congress the other three.

A different competition

This consolidated fight against the BJP means opposition votes will no longer be divided, said Shama Mohamed, national spokesperson of the Congress.

Furthermore, we can see an anti-incumbency factor all over India when it comes to unemployment, inflation and several other factors. Delhi is no exception to this, she said. People have now seen how the BJP is killing democracy, she added, referring to opposition allegations that the ruling party has turned independent institutions into subsidiaries of its governance while suppressing accusations from critics which the BJP denies.

Delhi has more than 14.72 million voters from very diverse backgrounds. In posh localities such as Defense Colony, Golf Links, Vasant Vihar, New Friends Colony and Niti Bagh, the city's elite frequent exclusive clubs. The city is also home to more than 1,800 unauthorized colonies and thousands of small and large slums that house two-thirds of Delhi's population.

Finally, there is also the central region of the city, with wide, well-maintained avenues shaded by leafy trees, where politicians, bureaucrats, judges and some major industrialists live in colonial-era bungalows.

What happens in Delhi has outsized resonance beyond the city, said Aeijaz, an associate professor. It's not just a symbolic thing. Elected legislators from Delhi can stay in close proximity with the Union government and establish political ties, he said.

The city's influence as a weathervane of national sentiment also stems from its status as a melting pot of people from across the country. Delhi has the second largest population of interstate migrants in India, just behind Maharashtra, according to 2011 census data on migration released in 2019. More than 6.3 million Delhi residents, or nearly 40 percent of its 2011 census population of about 16 million were migrants from other states, of whom about two million are believed to have migrated for work. A large section of them became voters in Delhi over time, say BJP and AAP leaders.

Sandeep Pathak, a close aide of Kejriwal who is also a member of parliament in India's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, shares Congress spokesperson Mohamed's optimism about the change taking place. Kejriwal's arrest and his release on bail have galvanized the party-opposition alliance, he said.

The party, he added, also emphasized in its campaign its model of governance in Delhi, which focused on social programs aimed at improving schools and public health care, the free electricity and water for the poor and free bus rides for women. . The party also rules the northern state of Punjab.

There is no greater danger to the country than the Modi government and the BJP. Our goal is to defeat them in India and its capital. We need to burst this whole bubble of lies from Narendra Modi. We are also trying to propagate the positive and constructive nature of politics we believe in, Pathak said.

But BJP leaders say they are confident that Delhi will remain loyal to their party. In 2019, the party won 57% of the vote in the city. This year, the BJP dismissed six of its seven MLAs, giving new faces a chance to run, in a bid to avoid any opposition to power.

And speaking of a united opposition, RP Singh, national spokesperson of the BJP, highlighted the dissent within some sections of the Congress over collaboration with the AAP to suggest that the INDIA bloc is facing internal fissures.

Regarding the AAP, I have a question: who would vote for a person imprisoned for a fraud and released on bail? Nobody, he said. This time, Singh predicted, the BJP would win not only seven seats in the city, but also more than 60 percent of the votes on June 4, when the results will be declared.

If so, history and legacy suggest that the BJP may well smile nationally as well.