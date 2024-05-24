Donald Trump shares Bronx stage with indicted rappers





Donald Trump shared the stage with rappers who have been charged with gang activity and also served prison time at his latest rally.

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the presidential nomination, held a large rally in New York's deep blue district on Thursday to rally support ahead of November's presidential election. Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesperson, told Newsweek in an email after the event that 25,000 people attended. Newsweek could not independently verify this figure.

During the speech, two rappers, Michael Williams (Sheff G) and Tegan Chambers (Sleepy Hallow) joined Trump on stage where they endorsed him for president and congratulated him.

In May 2023, the two men, believed to be part of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gangs, were arrested along with 30 others in connection with a criminal indictment in New York for murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons fire and shootout.

Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in New York. The former president was supported by two indicted gang members during his… Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx on Thursday, May 23, 2024. in New York. The former president was supported by two indicted gang members at his rally. More photos by Steven Ferdman/GC Images

Williams was accused of facilitating gang activity and rewarding gang members who committed shootings with cash and appearances in music videos, according to several news reports.

Tegan was charged with criminal conspiracy in association with crimes including gun possession charges. He was released in February 2023, after spending eight months behind bars.

Meanwhile, Williams separately served a two-year sentence for a gun charge. In April 2024, he posted bond and was released from prison after serving two years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Williams by email and Chambers through social media for comment on this story.

During the speech, Williams said into the microphone: “One thing I want to say, they're always going to whisper your victories and shout your failures.”

“Trump will declare victory for all of us,” he added.

Chambers said: “Make America Great Again.”

Meanwhile, while the Bronx is heavily Democratic and Trump received just 16% of the region's vote in the 2020 election, the latest poll suggests that President Joe Biden's lead over Trump in New York is in decline.

Biden leads him by 9 points (47 percent to 38 percent), according to a Siena College poll conducted May 13-15 among 1,191 registered voters. Biden beat Trump in the state by 23 points in 2020 (61% to 38%).

Trump said at his rally that he would support New York's Democratic leaders if elected president.

“As soon as I get back in the Oval Office, I'm going to pick up the phone and I'm going to call your mayor and your governor, and I'm going to say, 'this is President Trump and I want to come back and help,'” Trump said , who was a lifelong New Yorker until he officially moved his residence to Palm Beach, Florida in 2019.

“You have a Democratic governor, you have a Democratic mayor and we are going to work with them, and we are going to take this state and this city to a level that has never been seen before,” he said.

