Politics

Can a divine be eligible for Indian citizenship? Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi's God Sent Me Remark

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'not born biologically' remark. In a post on

Tharoor asked an innocent question “from the Election Commission of India. Can a divine being be eligible for Indian citizenship, and if not, does he have the right to vote or contest elections?” -he posted on the microblogging site.

Could @ECISVEEP look into the issue of a self-styled deity participating in the election battle?,” the Congress leader asked.

PM Modi, in an interview with News18 in Varanasi constituency, commented in Hindi: “When my mother was alive, I believed I was born biologically. After he passed away, after reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me.”

From the first moment I felt alive, I felt like I was born biologically. After my mother died, I added all these experiences and became convinced that I may be wrong, I will criticize, the log on the left will pull my hair out, I am still convinced that God sent me.“.

This energy does not come from the biological source, this energy must be of some use to me, God gave me the form, also gave me the power, I am not a power, but an instrument that has was made in the form of God. (This energy cannot come from my biological body, but it was granted to me by God. I believe that God has given me abilities, inspiration and good intentions for a purpose in which I am only 'an instrument.)”

The remark quickly attracted the attention of the opposition, with several political leaders attacking the Prime Minister over his statement amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi said that if an ordinary person had uttered this statement, he would have been taken to a “psychiatrist”. On X, the Wayanad MP said: The country's Prime Minister openly stated in the interview: “I am not biological but God sent me on a mission.”

The Congress leader sarcastically referred to Prime Minister Modi's remarks, describing himself as a near-messiah.

Published: May 24, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

