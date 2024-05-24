Xi chairs symposium, calls for further reforms to advance China's modernization





JINAN | Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed the need to further deepen reforms in all areas, focusing efforts on China's modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium in Jinan, Shandong Province, attended by representatives from the world of business and academia. “Reform is the driving force of development,” Xi said, noting that to further deepen reform on all fronts, efforts should be focused on the overarching goals of improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics. and modernization of China's governance system and capabilities. He added that China should take resolute measures to eliminate ideological and institutional barriers that hinder the progress of China's modernization, and redouble efforts to resolve institutional challenges and deep-rooted structural problems. Xi's trip to Shandong is the first local inspection he has made since the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on April 30. It was decided at the meeting that the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee would be held in Beijing in July, and the session would mainly consider issues related to China's overall deepening reform and modernization. Nine representatives, including entrepreneurs from state-owned, private and foreign-invested enterprises, spoke at the symposium to present opinions and suggestions on deepening reform at all levels, covering issues such as development venture capital investments, modernization of traditional industries and improvement of corporate governance. private companies and optimization of the business environment for foreign companies. It is the consistent approach and fine tradition of the CPC to conduct in-depth research and widely solicit opinions from different parties before making major decisions and formulating important documents, Xi said, adding that the Relevant departments should carefully study and absorb opinions and suggestions to further deepen the reform. in a global manner that were discussed during the conference. China should adhere to and develop its basic economic system and work to build a high-level socialist market economy system, Xi said. Reform of the economic system should start by meeting realistic needs and tackling the most pressing problems, and should promote theoretical and institutional innovation in the process of solving practical problems, he added. “The Chinese people's aspiration for a better life is the goal we seek to achieve, and the ultimate goal of promoting reform and development is to improve people's livelihoods,” Xi said . He stressed the need to identify key areas for reform and make progress based on the pressing concerns and aspirations of the general public, including employment, income growth, education, health care, housing, government services, child care, elder care, personal safety and property security. Xi stressed that no matter how and where reforms go, some “fundamental things” must not be compromised, including upholding the overall leadership of the Party, adhering to Marxism, upholding the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. and the maintenance of the popular democratic dictatorship. . “At the same time, we must dare to innovate and do a good job in reforming what should and could be reformed, and persist in our efforts once we find the right path,” Xi said. Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, who are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present. the conference.

