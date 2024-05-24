Population increases, bittersweet victory for greater adjutant storks, as poison enters their diet





After the population of adjutant storks increased in Bhagalpur, Bihar, deaths of storks were observed across the district, due to consumption of rats and poisoned fish. Local bird experts and conservationists say farmers use rat poison to reduce crop losses when rats invade. their fields, and fishermen often use poison to catch fish. While the Bhagalpur Divisional Forest Officer awaits reports from the Calcutta Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on the cause of the storks' deaths, efforts to create awareness about the use of the poison to catch rats and fish, are underway. .

Community conservation efforts in recent years have resulted in an increase in the population of adjutant storks (Leptoptilos dubius), locally known as garuda, in Bhagalpur district, Bihar. Over the last two decades, thanks to the active participation of the local community and the forest department, the population of adjutant storks in Bhagalpur has increased from 78 in 2006-07 to over 600 in 2023-24, officials confirmed from the state forestry department. and Arvind Mishra, a local bird expert and Bihars state coordinator for the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN).

Mishra had spotted 18 adjutant stork nests in 2006-07. It notes that this number increased to 125 during the breeding season of 2024. In fact, nesting sites have expanded outside Bhagalpur to Purnea, Khagaria and Madhepura districts.

The global population of greater adjutant storks is now estimated at between 1,360 and 1,510 individuals. In 2006, the count was between 650 and 800 individuals, according to data from Wetlands International. The greater adjutant is listed as near threatened as in the IUCN Red List. It was removed from the endangered species category last year and its population is increasing according to the IUCN.

Community conservation efforts in recent years have resulted in an increase in the population of Adjutant Storks (Leptoptilos dubius), in Bhagalpur district, Bihar. Image by Mohd Imran Khan for Mongabay.

The floodplains of Kadwa Diara in Bhagalpur (river belt of the Koshi River) and adjoining areas constitute the third most popular breeding region in the world for greater adjutant storks, after Assam and Cambodia.

However, the increase in the number of adjutants in Bhagalpur is bittersweet as the stork now faces a new threat from toxic substances spreading into its food and water sources. Poisoned fish, rodents and reptiles have killed more than six birds in this region in the last month alone. Earlier this year, stray juveniles and chicks were found dead in their breeding nests.

The deaths of these birds have concerned conservationists, local residents involved in community conservation, forestry officials and others who have been working on the ground for years to save the local population.

How poison enters the storks' diet

The ideal habitat of the greater adjutant consists of partially dry, fish-rich wetlands, river beds, swamps, paddy fields and stagnant pools, Mishra observed during his field experiment at Kadwa Diara. They mainly prefer tall trees near rice fields for nesting and breeding.

“Four large adjutant storks died near the Kankhai River. They ate rats killed by poison, poisoned fish or drank water suspected of containing toxic substances. We don’t know exactly what caused their deaths,” Mishra told Mongbay-India. He added that after this incident, three more great adjutant storks died in the Kadwa Diara area. Some chicks and juveniles have also been found dead during the nesting and breeding period.

Mishra said he received reports that fishermen were using poison (Carbofuran, also known by its trade name Furadan) to catch fish in ponds and river waters. Some farmers mix poison with grain to kill rats in their fields to prevent crop losses. This, along with pesticides and insecticides, leaches into nearby bodies of water and poses a risk to greater adjutant storks, he shared. Mishra ruled out lack of food as a possible cause of their deaths in the fields and nests.

The poison used by fishermen to catch fish in ponds and river waters has become a threat to storks as they consume their food from the same source. Image by Mohd Imran Khan for Mongabay.

He remembers the death of three senior warrant officers from electrocution from a high-power transmission near the nesting tree two years ago. A senior forest official took note of this and a one kilometer underground cable was laid and insulated wires replaced in front of the nesting tree to protect the storks.

Kadwa Diara resident Rajiv Kumar, who is part of a local youth group called Garuda Saviors that works for the conservation of the great adjutants, said the storks were dying in such large numbers for the first time in Kadwa Diara since 2006 , when local conservation organizations' efforts began. Deepak Kumar Kushwaha and Prashant Kumar, also of Garuda Saviors, suggested that they succumbed after consuming poisoned fish and rats. Storks are considered “farmers’ friends” because their diet contains rats that damage crops. However, local conservationists say they are victims of the poison used by farmers to kill rats. “We have rescued more than 15 major warrant officers this year after their condition deteriorated due to consumption of toxic food. We gave them first aid and treatment, but seven or eight died. »

Shweta Kumari, divisional forest officer of Bhagalpur, had urgently demanded an inquiry into the deaths. “We have sent samples to Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Kolkata for test report and also collected water sample for water quality test and sent for laboratory test to National Board Pollution Control Center in Patna. But I can't say anything about the cause of death until I receive the lab report. We will take action and take action shortly after receiving the report. The report is expected to be released next month, according to the official.

A local youth group called Garuda Saviors who work for the conservation of senior warrant officers, administering first aid and treatment. Image by Mohd Imran Khan for Mongabay.

“The dead birds all showed typical poisoning conditions in the liver, intestines and other organs at necropsy. This may be the result of slow poisoning or one-time poisoning, said Dr Sanjeet Kumar, veterinarian of Bhagalpur forest division, who conducted the post-mortem of seven storks.

Kumar revealed that this was the first time such an autopsy was being carried out. I found mouse hairs and rat parts in the stomach. Rat and fish are among the favorite foods of senior warrant officers. Kumar also said that it is normal for newly hatched chicks to fall from the nest and die. In such cases, no autopsy is performed.

Mitigating future stork deaths in Bhagalpur

Mishra, who has been keeping a close eye on senior warrant officers since 2006, said awareness efforts on the use of poisons and pesticides were underway.

A greater adjutant stork. Image by Mohd Imran Khan for Mongabay.

“We plan to encourage farmers to use mouse traps, which will be distributed free of charge, to catch live rats and feed them to larger adjutants. This will discourage the use of poison to kill rats that damage crops. We will also install owl nest boxes near agricultural fields. It is the best solution to control and control rats. Mishra added. Young people, farmers and women are actively involved in stork conservation, and fishermen are also expected to get involved soon. “We will educate people not to use poison to catch fish. »

To improve the food availability of storks, a garuda restaurant has been proposed under the state government's initiative. The Garuda restaurant is a 500-foot (40-foot) water body in which fish farming will be carried out near the breeding sites of the warrant officers so that they have access to food, Mishra added.

Banner image: A senior warrant officer. Image by Mohd Imran Khan for Mongabay.

