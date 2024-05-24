World should together create a more balanced, fair and inclusive system: Turkish president





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that there is no institutional mechanism in the world capable of protecting the oppressed and stopping the oppressors. “We must work together to create a more balanced, fair and inclusive system,” Erdogan said at the first Albaraka Global Summit in Istanbul, titled Global Outlook for Islamic Economy: Fundamentals and Needs. He said the global system must be redesigned with all its elements in accordance with today's realities. The two-day event, which ends on Saturday, is hosting around 1,500 people, including senior Turkish and foreign officials. Erdogan said that many topics, including Islamic economics and its moral principles, Islamic investment instruments, sustainable growth, for-profit businesses and the concepts of waqf and zakat, will be discussed at the event . “It is also important that such a summit is organized in our country,” he said. “Turkey, which has historically served as a commercial and humanitarian bridge between East and West, has begun to play the same role between financial markets,” the Turkish president said. The Istanbul Financial Center, inaugurated last year by Turkey, has become a symbol of the country's efforts and vision, he added. Erdogan said international investors have confirmed that Istanbul has great potential in finance and Islamic finance. “We hope that the Albaraka Summit will support our efforts to elevate Istanbul's position as a regional financial center to the global level,” he added. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

