Here's Who's On and Off the List of Trump's Most Likely VPs





Top line

Former President Donald Trump will announce his pick for vice president at the Republican National Convention in July, he told News 12 in New York on Thursday at his rally in the Bronx, as his shortlist would have narrowed down to seven possible candidates, four of whom he mentioned by name on Thursday. .

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at SNHU Arena on January 20, 2024… [+] in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Key Facts

Sen. JD Vance, Ohio: Trump name-dropped Vance, along with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., 2016 Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as people who would fantastic work. to News 12 on Thursday, and while Vance told Fox News in April that he never spoke to Trump about becoming his vice presidential nominee, he was first on the list of rumors to show up for his trial in Manhattan, then attended a private fundraiser with Trump in Cincinnati. days later.

Senator Tom Cotton, Ark. : Cotton emerged as a late contender in the vice presidential contest, The New York Times reported Friday, citing sources who said Cotton's relatively low profile and more than a decade of experience in Congress and the Senate were attractive attributes for Trump. Although Cotton declined to comment on that prospect, he told ABC in early May that anyone campaigning for or lobbying for the position was not helpful to what we should all be focusing on, know how to win elections.

Ben Carson: The former neurosurgeon, who served as Trump's housing and urban development secretary, has been absent from Trump's criminal trial and the campaign trail, which could improve his chances of being selected, NBC Plus reported earlier this month, citing a source who said she was discreet and discreet. are characteristics that appeal to Trump in a vice presidential candidate.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida: NBC first reported in March that Trump was considering Rubio, and although Rubio told Politico in response to the report that he hadn't spoken to anyone in the Trump campaign about the prospect, he said it would be an honor and an incredible experience. opportunity.

Elise Stefanik, NY: The Republican Conference Chair is one of Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress: she was the first Republican Party leader in Congress to support his 2024 presidential bid, and she constantly advocates promoting his claims of election fraud and frequently criticizing his legal problems in television interviews. .

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum: Trump's former GOP primary challenger is among the vice presidential contenders who made the pilgrimage to support Trump at his silent trial in Manhattan earlier this month, days after appearing alongside him at a rally in New Jersey, where Burgum told the New York Post, Trump said earlier this month at Mar-a-Lago (possibly during the Easter brunch Burgum attended) that there were 50 people on his vice presidential shortlist.

Sen. Tim Scott, SC: While most candidates on Trump's list have been coy about their interest in the job, Scott told a Newsmax reporter earlier this month, a day after participating in a fundraiser in Manhattan with Trump, if you're the guy moderating. [the vice presidential debate]maybe I'll talk to you, adding see, see, when asked if he'll be on the Trump ticket.

Tangent

Several early contenders have reportedly been eliminated from the potential shortlist. Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake is no longer in the running, the Washington Post reported, citing five anonymous sources who said Trump had sought to distance himself from her, fearing she would lose the race. race for the Arizona Senate and be associated with his loss. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who Trump said was a strong potential choice, is widely seen as having dashed her chances of becoming vice president after admitting in her new book that she shot and killed his family's 14-month-old, untrainable and dangerous puppy, then turned his gun on one of his mean, mean goats. Trump denied a May report that his former challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (who has not supported Trump since dropping out of the race but recently said she would vote for him) was vying for his choice of vice president. and instead told News 12 on Thursday that she would likely be on our team in some form if he were elected again. Trump also ruled out his former GOP primary challenger, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and is instead considering nominating him for a cabinet post, Bloomberg reported in March, citing sources. Frequently touted as a potential vice presidential pick, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., attended Trump's trial earlier this month and a fundraiser in Manhattan, where Trump reportedly suggested he would support Donalds in another role: governor of Florida, NBC reported, citing an anonymous person. source. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, speculated that he was running for vice president when he met with Trump in Miami in April, the Washington Post reported, but the meeting was reportedly about enlisting the DeSantis donor network to help Trump and bury the hatchet after their conflict. primary battle.

Crucial quote

You could take people like Ben Carson, you could take people like Marco Rubio, JD Vance, I mean, there's so many [Stefanik] “He's doing a fantastic job, but I could go on and on,” Trump told News 12, adding, I think, at one point during the convention when asked when he would make the announcement.

Surprising fact

Trump would be the first candidate since former President George HW Bush to announce his vice presidential pick at the convention, rather than before, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Bush announced former Vice President Dan Quayle on the penultimate day of the Republican National Convention in August 1988. Trump announced former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate three days before the convention in 2016.

Contra

Several candidates have obvious disadvantages. Rubio and DeSantis would attract the same base of voters in their home states as Trump because they are all from Florida, something Rubio mentioned when Fox News asked him in January about the prospect of joining Trump's ticket . Stefanik represents a decidedly blue state that Trump certainly cannot win. And Scott broke with Trump's Republican allies in Congress and voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has a thorny history with Pence, who dropped out of the GOP presidential race in October. Pence publicly criticized Trump for urging him not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he refused to do, saying Trump asked him to choose between him and the Constitution. Trump responded that Pence was delusional.

To monitor

The Republican National Convention will be held July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Key context

Trump and President Joe Biden clinched their respective parties' nominations on March 12, making the 2024 primary season one of the shortest in decades. The Republican National Committee is expected to formalize Trump's nomination at its convention, and the Democratic National Committee will hold its convention in Chicago in August. Trump has made no public indication of who he will choose as vice president, but wants someone with experience and a measured attitude, the New York Times reported Friday, citing sources who said Trump was low-key on whom he could lean behind the closed. doors.

Further reading

