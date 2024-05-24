Angry over 2022 security breach, when PM Modi leaves Punjab with parting shot for Manpreet Badal | Chandigarh News

It was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab during the 2022 assembly elections that he left the then Finance Minister Manpreet Badal speechless. While leaving the state after the infamous security breach incident, Modi had asked Badal to convey to the then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that he was returning alive.

More than two years later, Modi was seen sharing jokes with Badal in Patiala on Thursday. Modi spent a few minutes with him, more than anyone, shook his hand and had a conversation. Badal was seen listening to Modi attentively. BJP's Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans later joined us.

Their exchange of pleasantries is reminiscent of Modi's parting shot in January 2022. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stuck on a flyover for half an hour as a group of farmers protested against the farm laws controversial issues from the Centre, forcing Modi to return without speaking at a rally in Ferozepur. .

Channi had instructed Badal to receive Prime Minister Modi at the Bathinda airport. When the Prime Minister met Badal at the Bathinda airport on his return, he told him that he should go and thank Channi that he had arrived at the airport alive.

Badal, who was then in the Congress, later switched camps and joined the BJP. With Punjab scheduled to vote on June 1, Badal, who suffered a heart problem a few days ago, has been missing from the BJP campaign. On Wednesday, however, he posted a video on social media seeking votes for the BJP, saying he was recovering and was unable to campaign. Prime Minister Modi could lead the country to a phase of development and honor, he said.

The discussion between Modi and Badal in 2022 was revealed in a Cabinet meeting by Badal himself. The meeting was chaired by Channi. Badal said Prime Minister Modi was visibly furious when he returned to the Bathinda airport.

Later, the Cabinet discussed how the state could deal with backlash following the day's events. Badal had told the Cabinet that when he went to receive the Prime Minister, he asked the Finance Minister where the CM was. Badal informed PM Modi that Channis' principal secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 and as he was his main contact, he had decided to stay back.

Badal, sources had said at the time, also told the Cabinet that after receiving it, Prime Minister Modi spent half an hour with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the airport.

Later, the Union Home Ministry had sought an explanation from the government over the breach of the Prime Minister's security. The Cabinet also cited fears that the President's rule would be imposed in the state.

At that time, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, the then Director General of Police, was also present at the meeting and explained to the ministers that he was trying to pacify the protesters.