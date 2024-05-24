Politics
Angry over 2022 security breach, when PM Modi leaves Punjab with parting shot for Manpreet Badal | Chandigarh News
It was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab during the 2022 assembly elections that he left the then Finance Minister Manpreet Badal speechless. While leaving the state after the infamous security breach incident, Modi had asked Badal to convey to the then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that he was returning alive.
More than two years later, Modi was seen sharing jokes with Badal in Patiala on Thursday. Modi spent a few minutes with him, more than anyone, shook his hand and had a conversation. Badal was seen listening to Modi attentively. BJP's Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans later joined us.
Their exchange of pleasantries is reminiscent of Modi's parting shot in January 2022. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stuck on a flyover for half an hour as a group of farmers protested against the farm laws controversial issues from the Centre, forcing Modi to return without speaking at a rally in Ferozepur. .
Channi had instructed Badal to receive Prime Minister Modi at the Bathinda airport. When the Prime Minister met Badal at the Bathinda airport on his return, he told him that he should go and thank Channi that he had arrived at the airport alive.
Badal, who was then in the Congress, later switched camps and joined the BJP. With Punjab scheduled to vote on June 1, Badal, who suffered a heart problem a few days ago, has been missing from the BJP campaign. On Wednesday, however, he posted a video on social media seeking votes for the BJP, saying he was recovering and was unable to campaign. Prime Minister Modi could lead the country to a phase of development and honor, he said.
The discussion between Modi and Badal in 2022 was revealed in a Cabinet meeting by Badal himself. The meeting was chaired by Channi. Badal said Prime Minister Modi was visibly furious when he returned to the Bathinda airport.
Later, the Cabinet discussed how the state could deal with backlash following the day's events. Badal had told the Cabinet that when he went to receive the Prime Minister, he asked the Finance Minister where the CM was. Badal informed PM Modi that Channis' principal secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 and as he was his main contact, he had decided to stay back.
Badal, sources had said at the time, also told the Cabinet that after receiving it, Prime Minister Modi spent half an hour with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the airport.
Later, the Union Home Ministry had sought an explanation from the government over the breach of the Prime Minister's security. The Cabinet also cited fears that the President's rule would be imposed in the state.
At that time, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, the then Director General of Police, was also present at the meeting and explained to the ministers that he was trying to pacify the protesters.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/pm-narendra-modi-punjab-manpreet-badal-patiala-9349445/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Angry over 2022 security breach, when PM Modi leaves Punjab with parting shot for Manpreet Badal | Chandigarh News
- Jeremy Corbyn runs as an independent in UK general election | election news
- Registration is open for summer art camps | News | Daily Sun Villages
- The crochet dress never goes out of style, but here's how to wear it for summer 2024
- Alas 'stolen' our voices. Actors compare their voices and believe they are “illegal” AI versions
- Maryland Technology Council Announces 2024 ICON Awards Winners
- Imran Khan's party members arrested for resisting encroachment operation in Islamabad
- Wild mountain lion is the newest star spotted in Hollywood Hills – two years after the death of the iconic big cat in the film
- Twenty20 World Cup: International Cricket Council announces star-studded commentary panel
- Wall Street on the rise to erase its losses of the week WFTV
- Here's Who's On and Off the List of Trump's Most Likely VPs
- Not attending the PDIP national working meeting, Jokowi welcomed residents and distributed thousands of basic food packages in Yogyakarta