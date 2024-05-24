Joe Rogan Speaks Out on Donald Trump Trial 'Not Good'





Joe Rogan says the case against Donald Trump is “falling apart” as his criminal trial for hush money in New York draws to a close.

“It’s the worst situation,” Rogan said of the issues surrounding the former president while speaking to his podcast guest, comedian and libertarian political commentator Dave Smith. “And it looks like this case is falling apart.”

Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to the star of adult cinema Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer and fixer, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The money was listed in Trump's company records as “legal fees,” which prosecutors say was part of an illegal attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 race. Trump admitted to reimbursed Cohen the $130,000, but denied all accusations of wrongdoing, saying the lawsuit was part of a political witch hunt aimed at derailing his bid for another term in the White House.

From left: Donald Trump is pictured Thursday, May 23, 2024 in New York; Joe Rogan is seen on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Rogan believed that the case against Trump in… From left: Donald Trump is pictured Thursday, May 23, 2024 in New York; Joe Rogan is seen on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Rogan said the case against Trump in his hush money criminal trial is “falling apart.” More images Steven Ferdman/GC;/James Gilbert/Getty Images

While the weeks-long legal proceedings mark the first time in US history that a former president has been tried in a criminal case, the case also sees Trump fighting the allegations as he fights for a second term in the White House.

Rogan shared his belief that the case against Trump has weakened significantly since the trial began, leading his podcast guest, Smith, to say of the former president: “Everything they throw at him is turns against him and makes him stronger and stronger.”

“THE [trial] in New York, though, apparently they thought it was the weakest, like a lot of legal experts thought it was the weakest at first, but now it's completely collapsed,” Rogan added. “They have contradictory statements that [Daniels] did to Bill Maher and then they did it too – Michael Cohen just admitted he stole about $30,000 from the Trump campaign, so that's not good.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Daniels via email for comment.

Speaking earlier this month on his HBO show Real Time, Maher described Daniels as “a bad witness,” before playing a clip of his 2018 interview with her, in which she said his sexual relationship with Trump was consensual.

“This is not a MeToo thing,” Daniels told Maher at the time after being pressed. “I was not assaulted. I was not attacked, nor raped, nor coerced, nor blackmailed.”

“They tried to put me in the MeToo box to advance their own agenda,” she added. “And first of all, I didn’t want to be a part of it because it’s not the truth and I’m not a victim in that regard.”

Maher juxtaposed Daniels' comments with her court testimony, in which she spoke of a power imbalance with Trump. Daniels told the court that the former The Apprentice star was “taller and blocking the way” when they met in the hotel room, adding that her “hands were shaking so hard” and she “just wanted to leave ” at this moment.

During her testimony, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spoke in detail about her one-night stand with Trump. She alleged they had unprotected sex. Daniels also said she used a magazine featuring Trump on the cover to hit the former real estate mogul “right on the butt.”

Meanwhile, Cohen admitted to stealing from the Trump Organization during his trial testimony on Monday. Trump lawyer Todd Blanche questioned Cohen about a payment to technology company Red Finch. Cohen paid the company $20,000 of the $50,000 he received from the Trump Organization for financial services.

Cohen admitted to billing the Trump Organization for the entire expense, even though he never paid the full amount to Red Finch. When Blanche asked Cohen if he stole from the Trump Organization, given Red Finch's $20,000 payment, Cohen replied, “Yes, sir.” »

Legal analysts previously told Newsweek that the admission looked bad for Cohen as a central witness in the prosecution's case.

After the prosecution and defense finished their arguments, Presiding Judge Juan Merchan announced Tuesday that the jury would adjourn until next week, when closing arguments are expected to begin.

Deliberations are expected to begin shortly thereafter, and a verdict could also be reached as early as next week. Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, could face years in prison if convicted.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-trial-stormy-daniels-michael-cohen-joe-rogan-1904375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos