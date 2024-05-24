Chat Xi PT: the artificial intelligence chatbox developed by China based on the Xi Jinping doctrine





Xi Jinping with a Chinese flag behind (Illustrative Image Infobae) The ace Chinese artificial intelligence companies face two main obstacles in their attempt to create chatbots equivalent to ChatGPT of OpenAI: restrictions on the export of chips to the United States and adherence to Xi Jinping Thought. The latter refers to the doctrine of the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, which guides the country's political and economic decisions. Last Monday, Chinese authorities announced a new chatbot trained on Xi's 14-point theory. This emphasis on socialist values ​​and party leadership will be a key feature of the new software, designed by the Chinese Cyberspace Academy. This chatbot is intended to provide research on cybersecurity and information technology, obtaining data from seven different sources, six of them being professional technology information bases and the seventh, doctrine Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. China's cyberspace regulator said people with access to the chatbot will be able to ask questions about network technology, with answers in Chinese and English. According to the announcement, the chatbot is capable of generating reports on the current status of AI development or describing the differences between technology-driven economic growth and other traditional methods. National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang In the context of international competition, United States and China They are vying for leadership in artificial intelligence, an area that could transform the economy and the way people work. However, Chinese companies suffer disadvantages as Beijing censors both the content that chatbots can generate and the data sources from which they can learn. These great models must implement fundamental socialist valuescommented Rebecca Arcesati, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, a German think tank, in reproduced statements Wall Street Journal. The United States has an advantage in having large amounts of data available to train its AI systems, with deals such as the recent partnership between OpenAI and News Corp.which provides data to improve ChatGPT. In contrast, Chinese developers face restrictions because they have a pre-approved list of sources authorized by the country's cyberspace regulator. In addition, this regulator verifies that chatbots do not respond to politically sensitive topics. In 2017, China announced its intention to become the dominant power in all aspects of the economy. artificial intelligence by 2030. Since then, it has promoted a top-down agenda that encourages educational institutions and businesses to participate in the development of this technology. China's vast population of around 1.4 billion provides a data advantage for training AI systems in applications such as autonomous vehicles and computer vision. The ChatGPT logo is visible in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo Despite the restrictions, some Chinese chatbots appear to be viable alternatives to ChatGPT. According to Arcesati, given political limitations and lack of access to larger, uncensored data sets, they still do pretty well. However, in the long term, the difference in quality between Chinese and American AI systems could widen due to Chinese companies' lack of access to the best AI chips. Recently, there have been signs that Chinese regulators may ease restrictions on AI to allow chatbots to compete more globally. Authorities last year issued AI rules that watered down previous proposals, trying to balance speech control with the need for innovation in businesses. Thus, Chinese artificial intelligence companies continue to seek to overcome technological and political barriers to create chatbots capable of competing internationally, while ensuring that these systems follow Communist Party guidelines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2024/05/24/chat-xi-pt-el-chatbox-inteligencia-artificial-que-desarrolla-china-basado-en-la-doctrina-de-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos