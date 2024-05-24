Door open for Boris Johnson to campaign for Tories, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has signaled that the door is open for Boris Johnson to enter the Tory election campaign.

There has been speculation that the former British prime minister, still seen by many Conservatives as a staunch campaigner, could help rally support for the party ahead of Britain's July 4 general election.

Mr Sunak's summer polling day announcement on Wednesday fueled questions about what role his Downing Street predecessor, the 2019 election winner, could play in the campaign.

Asked if it was time to bring Mr Johnson back, the British prime minister said he would welcome “any Conservative who comes to join the campaign”, expressing pride in working together.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson did not comment on his plans for the campaign period, telling the PA news agency: “Boris Johnson, as always, strongly supports the Conservatives and encourages everyone to do the same .”

Speaking in Belfast as part of his whirlwind campaign tour of the UK, Mr Sunak told media on Friday: “I am very proud of the Conservative government's record over the last 14 years. And sure, we didn't do everything right and the circumstances were difficult, but there's a lot to be proud of.

“And as far as Boris is concerned, he is of course the person who delivered Brexit, who ensured that we had the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and who was the first to ensure that we were supporting Ukraine.

“And I think all Conservatives will want to join the campaign because all Conservatives are united in wanting to see a Conservative government at the next election, because it is the Conservatives who have a clear plan that we are working on.

He added: “I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together. »