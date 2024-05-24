“Thieving government; violation of sanctity of party office': Imran Khan's party reacts to demolition of head office





Pakistan, May 24: After the Capital Development Authority demolished part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretariat in Islamabad, the party responded to the anti-encroachment operation, saying the government had “violated » the sanctity of a political party office, ARY News reported. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, speaking to the media outside the office, said the CDA did not have any permit for the operation, adding that they had not even sent any notice to the over the last two years. Lawyer Gohar said the government had “violated” the sanctity of a political party's office, despite it being the most “respected” premises after Parliament, ARY News reported. The PTI chairman further claimed that there was no illegal construction at the spot. “Even if there were encroachments, the CDA should have given notice before the operation,” he added. Meanwhile, PTI Islamabad shared a post on X, condemning the demolition of its party office. “Night armed invasion and vandalism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Office. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the invasion of the country's largest political party by the mandate-stealing government in the darkness of night. Reiterating our commitment not to give in to intimidation, anarchy and indiscriminate use of force and not in any way abandon the agenda of true freedom…” Furthermore, PTI General Secretary and Chief opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub accused Interior Minister Mohsin of planning an “illegal” operation at the party office He said the PTI is being targeted “unfairly”, emphasizing. that he will fight this battle through legal means “We will summon CDA Chairman IG Islamabad to the Privileges Committee of the National Assembly,” he said Earlier, the anti-encroachment team of CDA had launched. on Thursday an operation to remove illegal constructions and encroachments, by demolishing part of the PTI headquarters, ARY News reported. According to details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, reached and sealed the PTI headquarters. Meanwhile, police personnel equipped with heavy equipment have been deployed outside the PTI central office, while CDA officials said that illegal constructions of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished. The land on which the PTI office is built is under surveillance as it has been allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali, ARY News reported. (Agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/thief-government-violated-sanctity-of-partys-office-imran-khans-party-reacts-to-demolition-of-head-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos